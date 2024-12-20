Libs of TikTok

EXPOSING Dem's Cancer Funding LIE
When they lie, we are there to expose it
  
LoTT EXPOSES Twisted TikToker Card Designs
Radical leftist quickly learns what it means to FAFO
  
WEEKLY WRAP: Daniel Penny Freed, School Child Abuse, Fall of the UK, and more!
Just another week of the most insane stories you've ever seen.
  
WEEKLY WRAP: Woke Business Crumbles, Trans Bathroom Invasion, Drunk Driving Illegal, and More!
The Left continues to become more and more unhinged...
  
The End of Wokeness In The US Military
What Democrats destroy, Trump will fix.
  
MASSIVE School Sex Abuse Scandal Revealed
Libs of TikTok sheds light on sex abuse cover-up inside public school system
  
Libs of TikTok Gets BIG WINS After Election
Woke educators exposed again and again
  
Superintendent's Secret Anti-Trump Life Exposed
Pennsylvania Superintendent bashes America and Republicans under a fake name.
  
TRUMP VICTORY CAUSES EPIC LIBERAL MELTDOWN
The liberal tears have begun to flow...
  
WEEKLY WRAP: Election Interference & Drag Queen Creeps
The election is almost here and I'm making sure to expose any irregularities.
  
