Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
michael holt's avatar
michael holt
2d

Sunlight is the best disinfectant

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Rude's avatar
Richard Rude
2d

Wisdom includes knowing how to act in a given situation. Uncontrolled emotional outbursts are the opposite of wisdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Libs of TikTok
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture