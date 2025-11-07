It’s an unfortunate truth that radical transgenderism has infested America’s public education system. Many parents are rightfully concerned not only about what their children are learning in school, but also about WHO is teaching them.



Just a few days ago, we published an exclusive report on Sabrina Morris, a man pretending to be a woman, who works as a teacher at Danville Public Schools in Virginia.

Morris made a post online threatening to SHOOT people if they don’t put made-up pronouns into emails.

His laptop also featured multiple LGBTQ and anti-Trump stickers, appearing to encourage others to vote for transgender policies, abortion, and socialism.

Shortly after our post went viral, the school issued an official statement, claiming that Morris will “not be present on school grounds” while the school conducts an investigation.

Following this announcement, we also discovered that the school had completely REMOVED Morris’s teacher page from their website, which included his teacher bio and other public information.

THIS person, who threatened to shoot people in the back of the head if they don’t adopt his mentally ill pronoun policy, is responsible for the education of your CHILDREN.



Anyone who makes violent threats in the name of radical gender ideology does not deserve to be anywhere near children, let alone educating the next generation of youth.



This story also further highlights the epidemic of trans violence across our country.

While the mainstream media will sweep transgender violence under the rug as it always has, Libs of TikTok will NEVER stop exposing it.



