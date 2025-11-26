The thing that Democrats say never happens just happened AGAIN.



This week in Arlington, Texas, the World’s Strongest Woman competition concluded in utter controversy.



The winner? Jammie Booker… a MAN pretending to be a woman.

After Libs of TikTok’s report went viral on X, outrage over the event spread across the internet.

In the video we posted of the awards ceremony, Andrea Thompson, the woman who finished 2nd to Booker, appears to say “This is bullsh*t” while Booker celebrates his unearned victory.

Andrea wasn’t the only female lifter who felt women were getting sidelined by a male invading their competition.



Female lifter Morgan Irons also SLAMMED Jammie Booker for stealing a woman’s title, stating that “If we do not come together and fight this, [women] will be erased.”

Shortly after the controversy exploded online, Iron Ape, an athletic company, said they were cutting ties with Jammie Booker, removing him from their roster after an investigation revealed he “misrepresented critical information resulting in an unfair advantage.”

The reactions didn’t stop there...

Strongman Games World Championships, the organization responsible for hosting the World’s Strongest Woman competition, released an official statement saying that they were unaware that Jammie Booker was a MALE who invaded the women’s event.



The organization then announced that they DISQUALIFIED Booker and STRIPPED him of his stolen titles.

Due to these changes, Andrea Thompson, the RIGHTFUL winner, is now the official World’s Strongest Woman.

Additionally, Jammie Booker’s 2nd-place finish at the 2025 North America’s Strongest Woman Competition in Canada was ALSO removed, and placements were restored to the rightful female winners.

Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas, also announced that he is launching an investigation into the controversial World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington after a male was allowed to compete in the women’s events.

Though this is a victory for women’s sports, this story still begs the question of how this issue was allowed to happen in the first place.



Every day, Democrats and the media push radical transgender propaganda on the American people. They continuously promote policies that allow men to invade women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and sports, then lie and cover up about how it’s affecting women.



Women are being harassed in private spaces, and their athletic achievements are being threatened by mentally ill males who pretend they are female.



However, this story shows that WE THE PEOPLE have the power to fight back against the woke left.



Libs of TikTok will continue to expose the radical transgender agenda that encourages and allows men to invade women’s spaces.

This madness MUST end. If the media won’t call it out, we will.



Have a great Thanksgiving and stay safe!

-LoTT Team