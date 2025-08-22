As ICE ramps up its immigration operations across the country, Democrats are continuing in their unhinged opposition to carrying out the rule of law.



Most recently, Libs of TikTok reported on a Democrat Connecticut State Representative by the name of Corey Paris, who we exposed for appearing to dox the live locations of ICE on Instagram while warning illegal aliens to stay “vigilant.”



Following our report, ICE referred Corey Paris to the DOJ for prosecution.



Under federal law, impeding or interfering with immigration enforcement is a crime.

Surely you would think that elected representatives would be in FAVOR of upholding US law and protecting federal agents, right? NOPE.

After our report went viral, Connecticut Democrats held a press conference to voice their SUPPORT for Rep. Paris’ actions and to COMPLAIN about Libs of TikTok for exposing their colleague.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was one of the Democrats who had an absolute meltdown, calling ICE a “totalitarian agency out of control” because they reposted our viral report.

Yet, Senator Blumenthal wasn’t the only Democrat having a meltdown.

Connecticut State Rep. Eleni Kavros (D) also whined and complained about Libs of TikTok, claiming that we only targeted Rep. Paris because he’s “a black man in this country.”

The story doesn’t stop there, though…



The New York Times decided to reach out to us for comment on our post exposing State Rep. Corey Paris.



We, of course, responded, blasting them for not covering the many victims of violent illegal alien crime in Connecticut.

However, once their article was published, it was revealed that they LIED and claimed that we did not return a comment.

While both the fake news media and far-left Democrats attack and defame me for exposing them, brave immigration officers across the country continue to enforce the laws of the nation and deport violent alien criminals.



Their efforts to expose ICE agents’ locations will put American citizens in danger.

If Democrats want to break the law and interfere with ICE operations and protect illegal aliens, we will expose them EVERY - SINGLE - TIME.



WE STAND WITH ICE.



