There is a major epidemic of LGBTQ propaganda being pushed into our institutions and into the lives of American families.



This week alone, Libs of TikTok reported on two major developments that resulted in some BIG WINS for common sense and public decency.



The first story came after we reported on Paula Sophia Schonauer, a man pretending to be a woman, who worked as the Director of Counseling at Oklahoma City University.

Schonauer made posts online saying he got “satisfaction” from Charlie Kirk’s assassination and “vindication at the death of an oppressor.”



One month later, Schonauer was FIRED from his position after we exposed him for justifying Charlie’s assassination.

But this wasn’t the only far-left extremism that got exposed this week…



Libs of TikTok also exposed a FREE “all ages drag show” pride event taking place in the city of New Braunfels, Texas.

This drag show was set to feature multiple drag queens who produced sexually explicit and suggestive content on their social media accounts, and would have been performing in front of children.



Within a day of our report going viral, the Comal County Fair & Rodeo CANCELED hosting the New Braunfels Pride Festival, which forced the pride event to relocate to a different venue.

The Comal County Fair & Rodeo also committed to revising its contracts to align more closely with its “nonpartisan” mission.



Across the country, far-left LGBTQ activists have embedded themselves in the very institutions that Americans are supposed to trust.



Education, medicine, public entertainment, government systems, and more have been subject to the onslaught of radical gender ideology.



Libs of TikTok is working every day to EXPOSE these woke activists wherever they are. Children must be kept safe from this harmful ideology that grooms, sexualises, and confuses them.



Support Libs of TikTok today and help us continue the fight to protect our children from harmful LGBTQ propaganda!

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT Team