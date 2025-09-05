Across the nation, schools are continuing to violate the rights of young girls by allowing MALES to invade FEMALE private spaces such as restrooms, locker rooms, and sports.



Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD) in California is one of these districts that we EXPOSED.



Back in July, Libs of TikTok broke the story on how TVUSD was attempting to implement a policy that FORCED young girls to basically claim they have a mental illness if they didn't want boys invading their bathroom at school.



During a board meeting, Emil Barham, one of the district’s board members, SMILED and SMIRKED as a concerned parent spoke out against the policy in defense of young girls.

The following month, we published an image of the infamous “Mental Health Accommodations” form that TVUSD was proposing.



This form would pressure female students into falsely declaring they had a mental issue for not wanting boys in their restroom.

Following our report, EVEN MORE concerned parents AND students showed up at a TVUSD board meeting to protest the proposed policy, stating how the school was failing to protect girls and jeopardizing their futures by tainting their reputations with a “mental health" issue label.



Protests against the policy didn’t end there!

Just this week, brave students at a TVUSD middle school staged a walkout to protest the district's woke policies that allow MALES to invade the FEMALE restrooms.

Many of them called out the school for failing to protect girls and forcing them to falsely claim a “mental illness” for wanting female-only spaces.



However, not all those who attended the protest were friendly…



We then broke the story that Dawn Murray Sibby, a woke teacher at TVUSD, showed up to the student walkout and appeared to HARASS mothers because they don't want BOYS invading their DAUGHTERS' locker rooms.

Policies like this are plaguing school districts across the country and woke staff and defending it.



Here is the bottom line: A boy CANNOT become a girl. A girl CANNOT become a boy. There are only TWO genders: Male and Female.



As school districts continue to push this radical LGBTQ ideology on children, Libs of TikTok will do everything we can to expose them.



If a school district near you is attempting to push radical gender ideology on children, send us a tip at submissions@libsoftiktok.com.



Children MUST be protected.



Have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team