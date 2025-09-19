Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Burman's avatar
Vivian Burman
5d

It's real nice to see the lefty braindead nutters getting a taste of their own medicine. Their total lack of awareness and very limited brain cells just can't see the irony of their statements! Good grief! They love cancelling anyone on the right as a fascist, bigot, blah blah blah 🥱🥱🥱, regardless of the truth, but really don't like it when it happens to them 🤣 I mean, they really haven't cared about free speech until now. What a bunch of hypocrites. Suck it up, you bunch of self-righteous arseholes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dims Stink's avatar
Dims Stink
5d

All Dims do is lie.

They're vermin that need to be exterminated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Libs of TikTok
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture