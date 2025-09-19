Following the horrific assassination of American patriot and hero Charlie Kirk at the hands of a radical left-wing shooter, ABC’s wannabe comedian Jimmy Kimmel once again hosted his failing show and made a fool of himself in front of the nation.



During one of his recent segments, Kimmel decided to touch upon the death of Charlie Kirk by attacking conservatives and claiming that the alleged shooter was part of MAGA.



This was a straight-up LIE.

Shortly after his comments went viral, ABC affiliates began to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s show from the air, sparking a wave of Democrat-led backlash decrying the act and accusing Trump of carrying out an “attack on free speech.”



But to no one’s surprise, the Democrats were EXPOSED for their blatant free speech hypocrisy.

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar was one of these hypocrites who cheered after Facebook upheld its ban on President Trump's social media accounts.

Now she’s angry that a media company doesn’t want to platform Jimmy Kimmel for lying.



However, she isn’t the only one.

Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez also put his hypocrisy on full display, attacking Trump for somehow being responsible for Jimmy Kimmel getting fired, after he celebrated Trump getting banned on Twitter back in 2021.



We also exposed Senator Richard Blumenthal for his hypocritical comments on free speech.

When Twitter banned President Trump in 2021, Blumenthal released a statement IN SUPPORT of social media infringing on the free speech of the President. But now, he’s mad because Jimmy Kimmel is getting held accountable for his actual disgusting lies.



Last but not least, we have failed presidential DEI candidate Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris, who made a DIRECT call for Trump to be banned from social media, is now complaining that Jimmy Kimmel getting fired by ABC is somehow an “abuse of power” by President Trump.

Let’s not forget that for YEARS under the Biden/Harris administration, conservatives were routinely banned from social media for speaking out about the vaccine or election fraud, or saying really insane things like “men can’t get pregnant.”



There is a major difference between an individual outright lying on air about a political assassination and someone speaking out against the mainstream narrative and having differing political views.



Democrats love it when conservatives are banned for actual free speech, but hate it when they get held accountable by employers for espousing blatant falsehoods, vile comments, and celebrating murder.



Charlie Kirk is the one whose free speech has been taken away. He was permanently silenced in the middle of expressing his opinions, not by a MAGA supporter, like Jimmy Kimmel would have you believe, but by a radical LEFTIST who hated conservative ideas.

We will NEVER stop exposing the demonic, hypocritical, deranged Democratic Party.



