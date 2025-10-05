In the last week, millions of families across the world were again reminded that there is an epidemic of child s*xual grooming being pushed on Netflix.



It all began earlier this week after Libs of TikTok posted about a children’s show on Netflix called Dead End Paranormal Park, which featured a character that came out as “transgender.”

The creator of the show, Hamish Steele, is a he/they LGBTQ Bluesky fan who had a meltdown that people were mourning Charlie Kirk, and called Charlie a nazi.



Shortly after we exposed this show, many prominent figures, including Elon Musk, reacted to the story, expressing disgust at the blatant child grooming being pushed on the streaming platform.



And then, it started: CANCEL NETFLIX.

We then tripled down on our reporting, exposing a MULTITUDE of children’s shows and movies on Netflix that seek to push a radical woke agenda on children.

Not only did we expose Netflix for its woke content, but we also exposed the leadership behind the company’s push to groom children.



Individuals like Wade Davis, the Vice President of “Inclusion Strategy” at Netflix, who formerly served as an “LGBT inclusion consultant” for the NFL and worked on Barack Obama’s Campaign.

And it didn’t stop there…



We also exposed how Netflix appeared to openly boast about discriminating against White people.



In their inclusion & diversity report, they celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years.

Following our viral posts, individuals began CANCELING their Netflix subscriptions en masse, including us!

Just days after CANCEL NETFLIX began to trend online, Netflix lost $15 BILLION in value.

Companies cannot keep getting away with pushing radical ideologies such as transgenderism on children.



This past week has shown the power of independent media and your individual voices. While Democrats and the mainstream media continue to push radical left-wing propaganda on children, the American people show that we REJECT it.



We will not stop EXPOSING the grooming of children.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue to shed light on extreme LGBTQ activists who infiltrate the media to corrupt your children.

If you find any companies attempting to push woke propaganda on children, send us a tip at submissions@libsoftiktok.com or send us a DM on Twitter/X.



CANCEL NETLFIX

-LoTT Team