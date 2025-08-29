Absolute tragedy struck this week after Robert Westman, a deranged gunman, opened fire at a Catholic Church school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two children were killed, and 17 other individuals were injured in the attack.



However, a pattern appears to be forming in connection with the recent string of school-related mass shootings within the last few years…



Robert Westman was TRANSGENDER.

Shortly after news broke of the shooting, we discovered the sinister details behind the mind of this deranged shooter.



On a now-deleted YouTube account, Robert published multiple videos showcasing his vast arsenal of weapons and a disturbing manifesto, which appeared to showcase his radical LGBTQ affiliation, his goals to target Christians, and his desire to kill President Trump.



With all this clear evidence of a motive, the media and Democrats would surely come to recognise these facts, right? NOPE.



Instead, Democrats, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, decided to ATTACK people for praying while the fake news media pushed LIES about Robert’s gender, referring to him as a “her.”

This trend of Democrats denying reality and attacking people of faith when it comes to Trans Violence is nothing new.



In fact, Peggy Flanagan, the Democrat Lt. Governor of Minnesota, once wore a shirt displaying violent imagery in the name of “protecting trans kids” while leftist magazines promote Trans Violence.

While these Democrats are telling you that YOU’RE evil for pointing out the fact that the shooter was transgender, they are also telling you NOT to pray for the many victims of his tragedy, including 12-year-old Sophia, who is currently fighting for her life in the hospital.

Horrifically enough, this week’s spree of Trans Violence doesn’t stop with the Minnesota shooter.



Just ONE DAY after multiple children were gunned down by a transgender shooter in Minnesota, we broke a story out of Massachusetts about ANOTHER reported transgender killer.



Sasha Shakur, a man pretending to be a woman, was just arrested in Massachusetts after he allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man. During the arrest, police discovered far-left graffiti on Shakur’s home, which included "BLM, Free Palestine, and Defund the Police."

The insanity doesn’t end there…



Sukar also posted disturbing videos on his social media, which included admissions that he identified as a woman, invaded women’s restrooms, and justified criminal gang activity.

In the past few years, we’ve seen:

Minnesota Church Shooting: Trans

Republican Party Firebombing: Gender Fluid

Nashville Shooter: Trans

Colorado Tesla Arsonist: Trans

Colorado Springs shooter: Nonbinary

Aberdeen shooter: Trans

Denver school shooter: Trans

Iowa school shooter: Trans/genderfluid

AMC stabber: Trans

The fake news media will deny it. The Democrats will defend it. And the radical LGBTQ activists will promote it.



Libs of TikTok, however, will NEVER stop exposing it.



There is an EPIDEMIC of Trans Violence in the United States, and it must be addressed.



To the victims and families that suffered from these acts of evil, we send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to you.



God Bless and Stay Safe

-LoTT Team