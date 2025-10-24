The rise of woke far-left ideologies has parents across the country worried every day about what their children are being taught at public schools.



While many states openly push ideas such as radical gender ideology into their school systems, others have passed laws to BAN the left-wing indoctrination of youth and restore parental rights.



In 2023, North Carolina passed SB 49, also known as the Parental Rights Bill, which guarantees parents the right to opt out of gender ideology propaganda lessons, allows parents to review school textbooks, and gives parents access to their child’s records.

Fast forward two years to last week, and George Griffin, the school board president for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, is openly BRAGGING about his REFUSAL to follow North Carolina law, claiming that the bill was “discriminatory.”

After our report went viral, North Carolina House Majority Leader Brenden Jones announced that he will have George Griffin, President of the CHCCS school board, testify before the North Carolina House for his blatant violation of State Law.

Other prominent NC leaders, such as U.S. Representative Mark Harris and NC State Senator Phil Berger, both openly BLASTED the district for ignoring State Law and choosing to push woke politics over parental rights.

Following our exposé, even MORE concerning information was revealed about polices and materials being used at CHCCS.

It was then discovered that CHCCS is pushing radical gender ideology propaganda at schools, which includes “Trans Day of Silence” collages, “Understanding Gender Identity” posters, and “The Gender Unicorn” resource guides.

It was also discovered that Democrat North Carolina State Rep Cecil Brockman, who was arrested and charged with the STATUTORY RAPE of a minor earlier this month, had voted AGAINST NC’s Parental Rights Bill back in 2023.

When all of these details come together, it makes sense why the far-left board members of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools wanted to defy State Law.



They want to be able to hide critical information from parents and prevent them from vetting school curricula.



Schools that openly defy the law must be held accountable. They need to be immediately investigated and stripped of their funding if they refuse to acknowledge the Rights of Parents.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will work every day to expose these far-left activists who have infiltrated our nation’s education system!

