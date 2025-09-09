It’s been one month since we exposed Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz for posting the live locations of ICE agents on her social media.



Though she is not the only Democrat to have found themselves in hot water for the apparent doxing of ICE agents, she is now facing a potential EXPULSION from her seat for her actions.

Shortly after we exposed her back in the beginning of August, Senator Ortiz chose to DOUBLE DOWN on her position, further affirming that she will interfere with immigration operations.



However, she was quickly rebuked by Republican Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman, who vowed to file an ethics complaint against her.

One month later, that ethics complaint became a reality.

This past week, Senator Ortiz once again took to social media to complain that an ethics complaint was officially filed against her.

Because of this complaint, the possibility of Analise Ortiz being REMOVED from her seat in the Arizona Senate is now a reality.



Of course, Democrats in Arizona have come to the defense of Ortiz, posting a cringeworthy video supporting her for doxxing the live locations of ICE agents.

In case they weren’t aware, interfering with ICE operations is a CRIME. By revealing the location of ICE, they are not only putting the lives of federal agents at risk, but they are also protecting the criminal illegal aliens who are the subjects of immigration operations.



Below is a list of Arizona State Senators who will be crucial in holding Senator Ortiz accountable for her dangerous actions.

To all Americans living in Arizona, the time is now to contact your senators and urge them to EXPEL Senator Ortiz from office.



Time and time again, Democrats interfere with the brave men and women of ICE and other federal agencies as they seek to make our country a safer place to live.



The moment has arrived to begin holding them accountable for their actions!



We will NEVER stop exposing those who put ICE agents in danger.



We proudly stand with ICE!

-LoTT Team

