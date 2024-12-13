While much of the country has been swept up by the recent assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, including delusion liberals who are openly praising a cold-blooded killer, I wanted to make sure that you didn’t miss some of the most important stories of the week.



What better way to start than with the long-awaited conclusion to the trial of Daniel Penny, a former marine who stopped Jordan Neely, a violent career criminal from harming innocent bystanders on the subway? Daniel Penny was found NOT GUILTY and walked out of the courthouse a free man.

However, that didn’t stop BLM leaders like Hawk Newsome (pictured above) from calling Daniel Penny a racist and demanding that “black vigilantes” rise up and enact violence.



While BLM and unhinged liberals have meltdowns over the “racist” justice system, other systems such as our schools are in serious trouble.



Earlier this week, I highlighted a story about teachers who left a young autistic student lying on the ground in agony for TWO HOURS after he broke his femur.

Teachers reportedly laughed, talked, and ate food while the child cried in pain. After two hours, the boy was finally taken to the hospital for treatment. The school has since fired the teachers but the parents are demanding answers.

Speaking of demanding answers, what is going on in our military?



Yesterday, I published a story on the Tooele Army Ammunition Depot in Utah, which is holding an “inclusive holiday card design contest.” Servicemembers are instructed to create a card design that represents DEI.

We are supposed to have the greatest fighting force on the planet, and here we are shoving woke garbage down the throats of servicemembers. With Donald Trump on his way back to the White House, the Democrat’s plan to destroy the military will be over.

However, what the Democrats can’t destroy with their woke ideology, they will just attack instead.

Rep. Nancy Mace, a sitting congresswoman, has been the focus of mainstream media onslaught for opposing the idea that men should be able to invade women's bathrooms and private spaces. Because of her views, she was violently assaulted by an LGBTQ activist on Capitol grounds.

The Left always resorts to violence when they don’t get their way. It’s why they love to praise and glorify dangerous criminals time and time again. It’s why they protect criminal illegals over American citizens. It’s why they seek to harm children with irreversible gender treatments or kill them in the womb before they have a chance to draw breath.



At Libs of TikTok, I won’t let them get away with it. I will continue to expose the radical Left for the evil freaks that they are. We are the media now! Together, we will make a difference.

Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-Chaya