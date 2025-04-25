Ever since President Trump returned to the White House, it appears that judges across the country have been doing everything in their power to interfere and disrupt Trump’s agenda.



In this week alone, FOUR activist judges issued orders blocking various initiatives being carried out out by Trump administration.

Judge Stephanie Gallagher (top left) ordered the return of ANOTHER illegal alien gang member from El Salvador.

William Horsley Orrick (top right), an Obama-appointed judge, blocked the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from "sanctuary cities" that harbor illegal aliens.

Bill Clinton appointed District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly (bottom left) blocked Trump's order to require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Landya McCafferty (bottom right), another Obama-appointed judge, blocked the Trump administration from cutting funding to schools that promote DEI.



This unprecedented interference raises serious concerns over the question of corruption in the court system. That corruption is further emphasized by the arrests of TWO other judges this week for their actions involving criminal illegal aliens.

Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, was been arrested by the FBI after she reportedly helped an illegal alien evade arrest and has now been charged with obstruction.



New Mexico Democrat Judge Joel Cano has been arrested after he was allegedly discovered to be harboring an illegal Tren de Aragua gang member IN HIS HOME.

The more corruption is exposed, the harder corrupt actors attempt to fight back against it. While the mainstream media and the Democrats continue to protect violent illegal alien criminals who terrorize Americans, Libs of TikTok will do everything in our power to expose them.



If they won’t do their job, then we’ll do it for them. We are the media now!



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team