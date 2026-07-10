Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
17h

Sounds like American cops are being infected by the British woke disease.

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Pnoldguy
17h

I wonder if Officer Stogner is a member of the Mounted Dyke Patrol?

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