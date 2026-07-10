You may have seen parts of this story that went viral on our account this week. We’ll break it all down for you. Absolutely insane first amendment and religious discrimination by the Fort Worth, Texas Police Department.



These are the offending officers that need to lose their jobs👇

The videos feature Christian preacher Rich Penkoski and retired officer David Grisham in their attempt to preach the Bible at a Fort Worth Pride event. This event was advertised as “free and open to the public” while being held on public property.



In the first video we posted, we are introduced to Officer Stogner, who threatens to TICKET the Christian men for their "offensive speech."

Officer Stogner directly claims that “If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem..."



But it didn’t stop there…



Next, we have Officer Herrin, who also threatened to cite the Christian preachers for “offensive speech.” This would include examples such as saying “homosexuality is a sin” or calling someone a “faggot.”

Officer Herrin was then asked if calling a biological male a "sir" was permitted; he responded, claiming it was a “gray area” that could potentially result in a ticket or fine.



When asked if he would do anything about the LGBTQ activists marching around half naked in front of children, he responded: "Unfortunately, there's not much on our side to do anything about it"



Not only was this a violation of Free Speech, but it also shows blatant double standards being enforced in the City of Fort Worth.

In a third video, the Christian preachers were confronted by Officer Keith, a police supervisor.

In the video, Officer Keith threatens to ARREST the Christians if they attempt to preach in a public space occupied by a Pride event, which is also free and open to the public.



However, these interactions were not just an isolated event. We also discovered footage from a 2025 Fort Worth Pride event, once again showing Officer Stogner threatening to ticket different Christian preachers for "offensive" speech.

After our reports went viral, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon responded on X, announcing that the DOJ Civil Rights Division would be investigating these incidents.

Shortly after that announcement, the Fort Worth Police Department released a statement to Fox News, ADMITTING that the officers featured in our reports “made certain statements that were not accurate.”

They then announced that they will provide “refresher training” to their officers on First Amendment protections.



Despite their alleged commitment to free speech, we quickly discovered that the Fort Worth Police Department BLOCKED us on X after we exposed them.

Americans should be able to trust that Law enforcement agencies will uphold the Constitution.



When a department appears to openly violate the Free Speech rights of law-abiding citizens, they deserve to be held to the highest standard of justice.

Hopefully after the weekend we will have an update that they were fired.



Though this week may be coming to an end, our mission to expose violations of people's basic constitutional rights continues!



Consider partnering with us to help hold every woke institution accountable!



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT Team