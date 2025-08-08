As immigration operations ramp up across the nation to deport illegal aliens, Democrats have become even MORE unhinged in their efforts to impede ICE.



Analise Ortiz, a Democrat State Senator in Arizona, is one of these unhinged liberals who decided to interfere with ICE operations.



On August 5th, Libs of TikTok published a story on Senator Ortiz, who made a post on Instagram revealing the live location of ICE agents.

After the story gained traction online, Senator Ortiz published a very heated post on X where she DOUBLED DOWN on her decision to dox ICE agents.

Following her unhinged response, Republican Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman announced that he would be filing an ETHICS COMPLAINT against Senator Ortiz.

But the attention didn’t stop there…



Soon after the announcement of the ethics complaint, AZ Senate President Warren Petersen (R) released a statement CONDEMNING Sen. Analise Ortiz for her actions and referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona for investigation, citing that "she may be in violation of federal law."

In response to the statement from Warren Petersen, AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) released a statement via X, ATTACKING Petersen for CONDEMNING the doxing of ICE agents, calling it "bullying."

But wait, it gets worse…



State Senator Analise Ortiz then TRIPLED DOWN on her intentions to continue interfering with immigration enforcement and protect illegal aliens.

As the story soared past 15 MILLION views, Arizona State Senate Democrats announced their "unwavering" support for Senator Ortiz and called Libs of TikTok "vile" for exposing their colleague and protecting ICE.



Arizona Republicans were quick to respond, reiterating their own “unwavering” support for our amazing law enforcement officers.

While Democrats attempt to interfere with federal immigration operations, Americans across the country are suffering at the hands of criminal illegal invaders.

With continued calls to demask ICE agents and attempts to broadcast their live locations, Democrats are showing that they prioritize foreign invaders over American citizens.



We will NEVER stop exposing those who seek to put our brave ICE agents in harm’s way and keep them from carrying out the law.

WE VOTED FOR MASS DEPORTATIONS AND THAT’S WHAT WE ARE GETTING.



Have a great weekend and see you next week.

-LoTT Team





