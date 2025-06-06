Due to political extremism by far-left actors, threats against President Donald Trump’s life have seemingly become commonplace in the United States.



Figures such as former FBI Director James Comey recently came under scrutiny after he infamously posted a picture of seashells that spelled out “8647.”

“8647” has been a popular term used in calling for the assassination of President Trump, with “86” meaning “kill” and “47” referring to Trump as the 47th President.



This trend of using code language to call for violence against the President has seemingly spread to public school teachers, the very people parents entrust their kids to for an education.



Libs of TikTok recently exposed one of these teachers…

Meet Tonja Luken, a teacher at Middlebury Community Schools in Indiana, who posted a picture of herself online wearing a “8647” shirt in front of the White House.

What makes the actions of this teacher more controversial is that she decided to wear this shirt while on a school trip to DC with her students.





After our post went viral, the X account for Middlebury Community Schools was quickly deleted.

Shortly after, the school issued a statement on their Facebook page claiming they were investigating the incident and stating that they do not allow teachers to use their position to promote partisan political messages.

Within one day, the district released an additional statement announcing that Tonja Luken had immediately resigned from her teaching position.

From DEI and gender ideology to anti-American propaganda and violent rhetoric, radical woke ideologies have infected our school system.



While left-wing extremists and activists continue to indoctrinate your children, the mainstream media refuses to do its job and instead, defends this dangerous political rhetoric.

Libs of TikTok won’t let them get away with it. We will expose any institution that seeks to brainwash your children with far-left ideologies. When they try to lie, we show the truth.

Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT team