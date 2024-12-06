Ever since Donald Trump won the Presidency, liberals have continued to choose the path of having complete meltdowns. While many record themselves pathetically crying and post it to TikTok, others decide to take the time to attack Trump supporters.



One of these shining examples is a beauty salon owner from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho who expressed how she thinks Trump supporters are racist, homophobic, misogynist and she doesn’t mind losing your business.

Well, after I posted her video for all to see, she quickly learned the meaning of FAFO. Within a few days, she returned to TikTok to inform us that her clients were dropping like flies.



Who could have seen that coming?



The insanity doesn’t end there though. After it was announced that men were not allowed to use the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill, flocks of LGBTQ activists descended upon the bathrooms to stage protests, including a dance party.

While the mainstream media continues to push transgender propaganda and attack common-sense and science-backed policies, they are also suppressing stories that don’t fit their narrative.

Ivory Smith, a 7-year-old only child was tragically killed in a fatal car accident caused by a drunk-driving illegal alien who came here in 2023 named Joel Enrique Gonzalez Chacin. Ivory’s mother, who was also in the car, was sent to the hospital in critical condition after losing her only daughter. Please keep praying for her.

But Ivory was not the only innocent child to be harmed this week.



More tragedy fell in the town of Oroville, California, when a career criminal named Glenn Litton opened fire at a small Christian school. Two young boys, Roman Mendez and Elias Wolford, were critically injured in the shooting.

It was discovered that he specifically targeted the Christian children as a “response to America’s involvement with genocide & oppression of Palestinians." More violence from Pro-Palestine activists. Glenn Litton took his own life before police arrived on the scene. The two boys are currently fighting for their lives in critical condition at the hospital.

The mainstream media is dead set on spewing lies to cover up narratives that don’t fit their agenda. That’s why it’s my mission at Libs of TikTok is to expose the truth and hold the media and these institutions responsible.

With your support, I will continue shedding light on the key issues that affect every American. If the media won’t do their job, then I’ll do it for them. We are the media now! Together, we will make a difference.

Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-Chaya