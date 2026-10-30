As the midterms get closer, the left keeps finding new ways to remind everyone exactly who they are. From illegal campaigning on campus to death-wish cookies, vulgar signs outside schools, and worse, this week delivered another batch of stories the legacy media won’t touch.

Here are the ones you don’t want to miss.

1. University of Houston SGA Caught Campaigning with Democrat Gina Hinojosa — Then Panicked and Backpedaled

University of Houston Student Government Association promoted a campaign event with Democrat gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa. That is a clear violation of UH System Policy 02.A.39 and Texas Government Code Chapter 556, which bar public institutions from using resources for partisan campaigning.⁠

When we called it out and tagged Attorney General Ken Paxton, they tried to rewrite history. They claimed the event was put on by a different student group. The problem? The flyer literally said, “with SGA.”

The University of Houston then admitted the SGA “inappropriately promoted an event featuring a political candidate.” Posts were removed and “corrective action has been taken.” A public institution finally acknowledged it broke the rules after the receipts were public.

Public universities are not Democrat campaign arms. Texas law exists for a reason.

2. Atlanta Leftist Plants “F*ck Trump” Signs Directly Across from a School

A resident in Atlanta placed a bunch of vulgar “F*ck Trump” signs on their property — directly across the street from a school. Kids walking to class are forced to see this multiple times a day.

Putting explicit anti-Trump messages in the direct line of sight of elementary-aged kids brings Trump Derangement Syndrome to a whole different level.

3. Iowa Bakery Sells Tombstone Cookies with Trump’s Name and “Any Day Now”

A bakery is selling Halloween tombstone cookies marked with Trump’s initials (“DJT”) and the words “any day now.” Cobweb frosting included for the spooky effect.

It’s a death cult.

Wishing for a living president’s death and turning it into a product is not normal.

4. Disturbing truck Spotted in Knoxville, TN

A follower spotted this truck in Knoxville, Tennessee. The image raised immediate questions about the mural and branding.

The image is of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a Sikh terrorist in India who led a violent armed campaign against the Indian government, resulting in many deaths.



Very disturbing trend! Especially given all the truck accidents by indian nationals where Americans end up dead.

5. Minnesota Democrat Running for State House Named in Criminal Sexual Conduct Incident Report

Reed Olson, a Democrat running for Minnesota House District 2A, was named in an incident report for alleged criminal sexual conduct. According to the report we obtained via FOIA, Olson allegedly became aggressive after drinking at a bar and stuck his hand down the pants of the victim.

The matter was forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review. The Bemidji Police Department incident report lists 5th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. There is something very wrong in Minnesota.

Whether it’s illegal campus campaigning, death-wish baked goods, vulgar signs in front of schools, or worse, the pattern is clear.

Libs of TikTok will keep exposing it. With your support, we continue shedding light on corruption and political extremists, no matter what institution it’s in.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

— LoTT Team