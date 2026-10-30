Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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Tom McNeill's avatar
Tom McNeill
3d

Stupidity continues to be pushed rather than thought!

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SueB's avatar
SueB
3d

Every week, more jaw dropping stuff from the inclusive voters.

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