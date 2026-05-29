Pride Month is just a few days away, and the radical leftists are already preparing to push massive amounts of mental illness propaganda on the American people.



But don’t let that distract you from some of the crazy stories that we brought you this week alone!



Here’s the stories you don’t want to miss:

1. NJ Democrat Caught Breaking The Law After DUI

A source sent us exclusive footage showing the recent police stop of Gina LaPlaca, the disgraced former Mayor and current committeewoman of Lumberton Township, NJ, after she pleaded guilty to DUI and child endangerment earlier this year.

During the recent stop, Gina was cited for driving an unregistered car with a suspended license.



Additionally, her husband was also just charged with second-degree aggravated assault, strangling a domestic violence victim

Despite all her family's legal troubles, she is still running for re-election on June 2nd. Vote smart, NJ!



2. Boston Mayor Promotes “Trans Period Pride”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s “Office of LGBTQ Advancement” is holding a “Trans Period Pride” event to discuss menstrual equity and the experiences of transgender menstruators.

I still can’t believe this is real. Woke is not dead in Boston…

3. Wisconsin Teacher FIRED For Trump Death Wish

Patrick Meyer, a social studies teacher at Kaukauna High School in Wisconsin, made a post online expressing his disappointment after a would-be assassin failed to kill President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter.



This week, we received confirmation that Meyer was FIRED from his position after initially being placed on administrative leave.



A perfect FAFO moment.



4. Unstable Man Desecrates American Flags in California



Footage we received from Ring Security cameras in Buena Park, California, captured an angry, unhinged man kicking and vandalizing American flags on Memorial Day.

While completely failing to destroy the first flag, he continues walking down the sidewalk, where he successfully destroys another American flag.



People like this hate America and what it stands for. I bet he voted for Kamala!

5. Major Gaming Company Punishes Player for JD Vance Character Name



Blizzard, a major game developer owned by Microsoft, penalized a gamer who named one of his characters “JDVANCE” after he was mass-reported by other players.

According to the policy listed in the email, Blizzard claims the player violated the "Vulgarity" and "Hate Speech" code of conduct policies.



Why is the VP “hate speech” to have a character named after our sitting Vice President? I’m sure if it said Biden, it would be fine…





As the hurricane of leftist nonsense known as “Pride Month” inches closer, Libs of TikTok is standing ready to expose the far-left groomers who target your children.



With your support, we will continue calling out the woke policies that plague our institutions and push mental illness on the American people.



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT Team





