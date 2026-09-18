As we get closer to midterms, the more UNHINGED the Democrats become. This week, we were able to capture even more insane stories that showcase the many reasons they should never be given power.



Here are the ones you don’t want to miss:



1. College Counselor Hosts Violent Anti-Trump Event

Lorena Gonzalez, a counselor at Contra Costa College in California, hosted a disturbing event in which students hit a Trump piñata until they decapitated it.

After beheading the Trump piñata, Gonzalez, along with the attendees, appeared to celebrate.

When we reached out to the college, they responded, saying they don’t “condone or allow violent political rhetoric.” They then claimed the incident was “addressed as a personnel matter” and refused to give further details.



But it gets worse…

We then discovered that the City of Richmond, CA, is planning to HONOR the student group that proudly beheaded a Trump piñata.

The Left just loves to celebrate violence.



2. Leftist Nurse Celebrates Charlie Kirk’s Death Anniversary



Heather Gunter, who appears to be a nurse for Vandalia Health CAMC, allegedly made posts online CELEBRATING the “kirkaversary.”

She also expressed that she's going to be a "menace" because some nurses support Charlie.



We reached out to Vandalia Health for comment, but they did not respond.



3. Veteran Running For School Board Speaks Out



Chris Steinera, a U.S. Army Veteran running for the Moore County school board, spoke with us exclusively about how he was EJECTED from a 2021 COVID-era school board meeting for removing his mask.

Chris had shown up to the meeting to blast the school board for their policy of forcing children to wear masks against their will. For that, he was silenced and kicked out of the meeting.



Chris is now running for the school board to protect the rights of children and parents.



4. J6ers Share Their Stories of Government Persecution



During our coverage of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, we spoke with three J6ers who were relentlessly persecuted by the Biden regime.

During the interviews, they shared how Biden and the Democrats weaponized the Justice Department to target them and their families, resulting in fractured family units and unrelenting attacks by the media and society.



However, they also shared a positive message about moving forward after Trump’s pardons, rebuilding their lives, and warning of government tyranny.





With the midterms right around the corner, it’s more important than ever to expose the radical Left for who they are.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue to share the Truth about Democrats’ destructive vision for America.



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT team