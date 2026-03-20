As Democrats continue to vote to protect illegal aliens, criminals, and the genital mutilation of children, Libs of TikTok has been busy EXPOSING radical activists and deranged criminals who put American lives at risk.



Here are the TOP 4 stories you don’t want to miss:



1. WOKE OREGON PRINCIPAL CONVICTED FOR CHILD PORN



Jeremy Williams, the former principal at the Rainier Junior/Senior High School in Oregon, was sentenced to over FIVE YEARS in prison for possession of child pornography.

This is the same Oregon principal who was put on leave for celebrating the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk.



Not only was he fired, but now he gets to spend years in prison for crimes against children.





2. KANSAS TEACHER STABBED BY CAREER CRIMINAL

Kwan Trezvant, a career criminal with FOUR arrests in the last 2 years, was arrested after he reportedly STABBED Jamie Trumpp in the face.

Witnesses report that Jamiee, a school music teacher, reportedly tried to stop Trezvant from kidnapping a child, which led to her being attacked.



Trezvant has previously been released from Division 3 of the Johnson County District Court on little to no bail for crimes such as drug possession, endangerment, and battery.



Democrat "soft-on-crime” policies are failing to keep violent criminals behind bars and putting innocent Americans at risk.



3. SAN DIEGO NURSE EXPOSED FOR ONLINE DEATH WISHES



George Silva, a San Diego nurse who appears to be living on the Camp Pendleton Military Base, made a post online praying that President Trump and his administration are KILLED.

Sources have detailed that Silva is working at the San Diego Veterans Affairs Facility.



Following our report, the Department of War confirmed that they are aware of the individual.



4. NY NURSE CALLS ON IRAN TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP



Katrina, a nurse appearing to work for Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in NY, made a post online calling for Iran to assassinate Trump and Republicans by targeting the White House and Mar-a-Lago.

After our report went viral, Guthrie Clinic LOCKED their social media page and released a statement claiming that she doesn’t work for them.



This claim is disputed by the fact that Katrina can be seen wearing Guthrie uniforms in multiple videos and identifies herself as a hospital nurse.



Libs of TikTok always has the receipts.

As far-left radicals become more unhinged, Libs of TikTok will continue in their mission to expose every last one.



With your support, we will hold these dangerous individuals accountable for their actions that threaten the lives of all Americans across this nation.



Stay safe, have a great weekend, and God Bless!

-LoTT Team