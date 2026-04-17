Another week, another couple of far-left radicals getting held accountable for pushing their woke agenda.



Check out the top stories from just this week!



1. Maine Teacher’s Woke Play Canceled



Gwyneth Jones Nicholson, an English teacher at Casco Bay High School in Maine, planned to direct a "very progressive" version of the play '1776' which replaces the founding fathers with current far-left politicians like AOC and Bernie Sanders.



After our report went viral, the school received a wave of backlash, causing them to confirm that the play is “no longer happening.”





2. Medical Examiner On Leave After Wishing Death On Trump



Robert Pfalzgraf, a medical examiner in Florida, made a post online wishing for the death of President Trump, stating, “I’m looking forward to the big beautiful obituary.”

Shortly after our post, we also learned that Bob was previously arrested for DUI.

Just a few days later, we received confirmation that Bob Pfalzgraf has been placed on ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.

3. Boston LGBTQ Migrant Program Forced To Pause



Michelle Wu, the Democratic Mayor of Boston, planned to launch a new program to distribute $250-$500 vouchers to "LGBTQ+ Migrants" for free “wellness support,” which includes yoga classes, salon visits, massages, gym memberships, and MORE.



All with YOUR tax dollars.

Following coverage of the event and intense backlash, the organization running the program, OUTnewcomers, released a statement saying they were “pausing” the program due to reported “safety threats.”

Far-left extremists across the country are embedded in many of the crucial institutions that society depends on. While Democrats and the legacy media continue to provide them cover, we will NOT.



Libs of TikTok is dedicated to EXPOSING them each and every day. With your support, we will continue to expose these radical leftists who indoctrinate your children and issue threats towards Americans.



Have a great weekend, and God bless!

-LoTT Team