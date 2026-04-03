As far-left radicals across the country continue having meltdowns over illegal alien criminals getting deported, others push violent rhetoric against Trump and his supporters.



Among the chaos, Libs of TikTok was STILL able to pull off some major WINS!



Check out these stories:

1. REGISTERED CHILD SEX OFFENDER FIRED

Norman Achin, a REGISTERED CHILD SEX OFFENDER employed by UCEDA International, an English study program in Virginia, was FIRED from his position after we exposed the company for potentially putting children in harm’s way.

Before his termination, UCEDA International Vice President Richard Rylander mocked us in an email claiming that the program is "Adult-only" despite his OWN WEBSITE clearly stating that children CAN be admitted.



After the story went viral, we learned that Achin was terminated from his job.

2. CANADIAN SCHOOL OFFICIAL FIRED AFTER WISHING DEATH ON TRUMP



Cathy DiFilippo-Kiley, an administrator at Huron-Superior Catholic Schools in Ontario, Canada, posted a video online fantasizing about Trump getting assassinated publicly and said she will be cheering for it.

After our coverage of the video went viral, news broke that she was FIRED from her position at the school.

3. DRAG QUEEN EVENT AT MAINE LIBRARY EXPOSED



Just yesterday, we exposed Baxter Memorial Library in Maine, a taxpayer-funded library, for its plans to host an "ALL AGES" drag-queen storytime for CHILDREN.



Letta Dicken, the featured drag queen, posts extreme, sex-themed content all over his social media pages.



This is NOT appropriate for children.

Despite the story going viral, the library has NOT released a public statement on the event. The event is scheduled to happen tomorrow, April 4th.



Those with concerns can reach out to the library at 207-222-1190.

Libs of TikTok will not stop in our mission to expose every radical leftist who seeks to harm children or protect criminal illegal aliens.



With your support, we will do what the legacy media refuses to do: TELL THE TRUTH.



Stay safe, Happy Easter, and God Bless!

-LoTT Team