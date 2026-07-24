While Democrats continue to have meltdowns over everything from immigration to men invading women’s sports, Libs of TikTok was able to secure some MAJOR WINS this week.



Check them out:



1. Fire Station FIXES US Flag after flying it UPSIDE DOWN



Our first win came earlier this week when we exposed a fire station in St Louis, Missouri, flying the American flag upside down.

This disgraceful act has become increasingly common across the country, especially in democrat controlled cities.



However, shortly after our post went viral, the St. Louis Fire Dept. announced that they corrected the un-American display and are opening an investigation into the matter.

Disrespecting the flag is akin to spitting in the face of all those who sacrificed their lives to secure American freedom.



2. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation staffer FIRED for not complying with ICE

Shannon Desherow, an Assistant General Counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, posted a video of herself online having an unhinged meltdown, where she appeared to threaten ICE and say she will NOT cooperate with them.

In the video, she states: "I'm gonna make it an ICE agent's problem. I don't have to f*cking comply with ICE... we have to make their lives f*cking miserable."



Two weeks after our initial report exposing her comments, and multiple reactions from state officials calling for her termination, Shannon was FIRED from her position with the state.

3. Kansas School District Faces Potential Legal Action for Secret Transgender Policies

Last month, Libs of TikTok received whistleblower footage from inside Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, showing school officials discussing strategies for secretly hiding students’ gender changes from parents.

Following our report, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillion issued a letter to Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools demanding they CEASE all enforcement of their secret “Transgender Guidelines.”

The district must also publicly commit to following FERPA laws and direct all staff to do the same. Failure to do so will result in immediate legal action.



Any school pushing radical transgender ideology on children needs to be held accountable.



4. Senator Thune Website EXPOSED for woke “Mx.” honorific



Republican Senate Leader John Thune, who’s failing to pass the SAVE America Act, had offered the nonbinary honorific “Mx.” option to contact him online.

Within a few hours of our post going live, the “Mx” option was REMOVED from his website. If only he passed the SAVE America Act as fast as he removed this woke nonsense from his website…



Any politician, Democrat or Republican, deserves to be called out for using woke gender identity language.



The radical Left will never stop their campaign to destroy common sense and American values.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue to EXPOSE these far-left extremists in whatever institution they attempt to embed themselves in.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT Team