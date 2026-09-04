Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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Sharon Maclise's avatar
Sharon Maclise
2d

You guys do awesome work exposing the miscreants. It’s astonishing that there remain so many extremists who lack common sense so holding them publicly accountable is more important than ever. Kudos!

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Doc Savage's avatar
Doc Savage
2d

Thank you for your relentless pursuit of far-Left-Wing Communist perversity. I wish more patriotic Americans would join you. Once again, prayers for you and your team.

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