While the country watches the insanity of the Lindsay Clancy trial play out, Libs of TikTok was able to pull in some much-needed WINS for common sense.



Here are the three stories you don’t want to miss:



1. Kansas School District Faces Lawsuit Over Secret Transgender Policies



Back in June, Libs of TikTok published whistleblower footage showing multiple Kansas City, Kansas Public School officials discussing strategies for secretly hiding students’ gender changes from parents.

Just this week, we received official confirmation that the DOJ filed a lawsuit against the school district for violating FERPA and PPRA, parental notification, and opt-out policies.



We were told that the video we published assisted the investigation. You can read the press release below:

This is a MASSIVE win for parental rights. Children must be protected from radical gender ideology.



2. Drag Queen Show for Kids CANCELLED



Eleven Lakes Brewing, a business in North Carolina, was planning to host an "all-ages" drag queen show to raise money for illegal alien invaders.

However, within a few days of our story going viral, the event was CANCELED.



It’s already bad enough to host a sexually explicit performance for children. Donating the money you make from it to foreign criminals is beyond insane.



3. TikToker ARRESTED for Threatening to Kill Trump



Ayden Langevin, the TikToker who allegedly advocated for storming the White House with guns to kill President Trump, was arrested by the FBI less than 24 hours after we exposed his video.

Unlike many left-wing extremists who attempt to mask their desire to kill Trump behind coded language, Ayden appeared to lay out his plans openly:



"We all grab guns… We all group together and we all rush the White House and actually kill Trump… We are killing! We have to kill!”



With multiple assassination attempts already against Trump, these threats must be taken seriously.



While the legacy media is bent on pushing fake news propaganda onto the American people, Libs of TikTok is dedicated to exposing the far-left for who they are.



They want to indoctrinate your children. They want to promote violence against their political opponents. They want to groom your children with radical gender ideology.



We won’t let it happen.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue to hold these bad actors responsible.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team