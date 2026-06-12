While radical leftists across the country rage and cry over Karmelo Anthony being found guilty for murdering Austin Metcalf, Libs of TikTok was able to rake in some big wins to add to the Left’s growing list of losses.



First up, we have Abigale Freeman, a math teacher and coach at Boswell High School in Texas.

Abigale posted a TikTok video online about how she came out to her students and discusses her lesbian relationship to "normalize" it to children.

Just two days after our report went viral, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD reportedly launched an investigation into the teacher's comments.



No teacher should be allowed to push their sexuality on students in an attempt to “normalize” it.



Next, we have Marc Chin, a microcomputer specialist working for the City of Tallahassee, Florida.

Marc allegedly made a post online appearing to call for the assassination of GOP Congressmen.



After we reached out to Tallahassee officials, they informed us that they were now aware and were reviewing the comments.



One day after our report, we were informed that Marc was SUSPENDED from his position. Threatening to kill government officials is a serious crime. He needs to be held accountable.



We then had a breaking update coming out of Oklahoma.



In 2025, we reported on Joshua Wilson, a student at Oklahoma State, who was reprimanded by a university administrator for giving a speech honoring Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated.

This week, we received a major update revealing that the university administrator who threatened Joshua has been removed from her position.



Staff were also made to take Free Speech training after Joshua’s 1st Amendment rights were targeted. This is a BIG WIN for Free Speech on college campuses.



Lastly, we reported on Donna Murray Robinson, who claimed to be a parole supervisor working for the Board of Pardons and Parole in Texas.

Following the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony for the murder of Austin Metcalf, Donna made a post saying how Karmelo would be “protected on the inside” while mocking Austin Metcalf and suggesting that he deserved to be killed because he was White.



Within one day of posting our coverage of the story, it was announced that Donna was FIRED from her position for discriminatory conduct.



Democrats and left-wing activists are constantly trying to infiltrate our nation’s institutions and push their warped ideologies on children.



But we won’t let them.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue fighting every day to ensure that these radical leftists get EXPOSED.



They hate nothing more than when we show the truth.



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

-LoTT Team