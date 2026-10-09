As the midterms get closer, the left keeps finding new ways to remind everyone exactly who they are.



This week delivered a city council “Hail Satan” invocation, a Trump threat that ended in handcuffs after we exposed it, small-business owners who refused to bow to the woke mob, and Tim Walz’s daughter posting a photo the internet immediately clocked.

Here are the stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Iowa city council opens meeting with “Dear dark father… Hail Satan”

Ottumwa, Iowa, opened its most recent city council meeting with an invocation from former council member Matt Dalbey. He began, “Let us pray. Dear dark father,” invoked the “Luciferian impulse to eat of the tree of knowledge,” and closed with “It is done. Hail Satan.”

A brave local pastor immediately objected and called it a curse on the city that needed to be reversed. However, Cara Galloway, one of the city’s council members, attempted to PREVENT a Christian man from REVERSING an evil Satanic

Man arrested after we exposed his threats against President Trump

Jonathan Maxwell Ryan has been arrested in Kentucky for terroristic threatening after we flagged his posts saying he was going to kill President Trump. He was already on probation.

Another example of the “tolerant” Left. FAFO.

Exclusive: Pro-America business owners refuse to back down after leftist threats

We spoke with Makai and Jen, owners of Beloved Cheesecakes, after leftists harassed and targeted them for wearing pro-America attire and supporting Charlie Kirk. The threats included burning down their business.

They refused to fold. Their business has grown.



Their message: the worst thing to do is back down, the best thing to do is pray, and if people aren’t bold, the things they care about get taken away. “Let’s be like Charlie.”

Tim Walz’s daughter posts race photo the internet won’t stop talking about

Hope Walz posted a post-race photo from the Twin Cities 10 Mile of herself and her father. The image is real—not AI. A dark stain is clearly visible on the front of Tim Walz’s shorts. Replies immediately zeroed in on it.

Whether it’s deranged Democrats or unhinged leftists, Libs of TikTok is always ready to expose them.



With your support, we will continue shedding light on corruption and political extremists no matter what institution it’s in.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team