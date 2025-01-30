President Trump has only been in office for nine days and he has already accomplished so much for the country. However, today he took it to the next level…



President Trump signed an Executive Order ending the radical indoctrination of children within our school systems!

This monumental executive action strikes at the heart of what we strive for at Libs of TikTok. For far too long, woke activists have been allowed to infect our school systems. We have fought against this for years. We got attacked and censored because of it. But it was all worth it.

With this EO, Trump aims to dismantle anti-American propaganda being fed to your children and to provide them with a “rigorous education and to instill a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation and the values for which we stand.”

No more anti-American nonsense!

Additionally, Trump’s new Executive Order seeks to eradicate the dangerous gender ideology which has led to the destruction of girls’ sports, the sexual grooming of children, and the mutilation of healthy bodies & genitalia. Any school caught spreading gender ideology will be stripped of their funding.

This EO also eliminates race-based discrimination including the promotion of CRT and DEI principles which divides people into groups by labeling them as “the oppressed” or “the oppressors.”

Throughout the years, we have been dedicated to exposing the very indoctrination that President Trump is striving to put an end to. While this is an incredible step forward, the work is not over yet.



Schools and organizations across the nation will attempt to challenge or defy this major change. Some will attempt to hide their intentions while others will openly oppose and violate it.



But we won’t let them get away with it.



Libs of TikTok is prepared to bring our journalism up to the next level. We will expose any bad actors who attempt to indoctrinate the minds of your children with harmful and divisive ideologies. With your support, we will ensure that the indoctrination in our school system is completely eradicated once and for all!



Join our mission today to destroy wokeness from our schools and protect children and children's innocence!

Thank you!

-LoTT Team



SUPPORT US TODAY