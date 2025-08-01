While every week seems to be filled with exposing some of the most deranged and insane leftists, there are three stories you DEFINITELY don’t want to miss.



First up, we exposed the media for what they do best: LIE and COVER UP.



Earlier this week, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested for RAPING a 9-year-old child. How did the media cover it?



Take a look for yourself…

Rather than telling the truth to the American people, the media continues their long-standing practice of hiding the reality of illegal alien criminals with phrases like “Indiana man” or “Maryland man.”



Their attempt to gaslight the American people won’t work anymore. We will be there every time to expose them.



In addition to lies from the mainstream media, the Left’s divisive and extremist rhetoric has taken root across social media. Some of the most insane rhetoric came from a deranged Allied Universal employee who posted a video about wanting people to start "blowing shit up" in White communities.

Shortly after exposing their employee, Allied Universal shut down the comments on their X account, and the employee set her TikTok account to private.

But the dangerous calls for violence don’t end there.



Lastly, we exposed James Michael Neal, a school psychologist for Maury County Public Schools, who set his Facebook profile to display "8647," aka calling for the assassination of President Trump.

He also made a post appearing to advocate for throwing Molotov cocktails. This public school employee reportedly gets paid over $80,000 a year to be responsible for children’s mental health. How ironic…



Week after week, the Left continues its descent into utter madness. We’ve seen increasing calls for violence against federal agents, elected officials, and Trump supporters, and White people.



While the media and the left are focusing their attention on attacking Trump, Libs of TikTok will do everything to bring the unfiltered truth to the American public.



Because that’s what you deserve!



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team