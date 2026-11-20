On this “Transgender Day of Remembrance,” we want to highlight a clear pattern that society can no longer deny. Deranged individuals identifying as transgender, nonbinary, or genderfluid are opening fire in schools, churches, and public places, firebombing political offices, stabbing children, and committing arson.



The fake news media ignores it. Democrats defend it. Radical activists promote the ideology.

Here is the pattern:

Minnesota Church Shooting (Annunciation Catholic Church, August 27, 2025)

Robin Westman (Robert Westman), a 23-year-old man pretending to be a woman, opened fire through the windows of a Catholic church during school Mass.

He killed two children—Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski—and wounded many more before killing himself

Nashville Shooter (Covenant School, March 27, 2023)

Aiden Hale (Audrey Hale), a 28-year-old woman pretending to be a man, killed six people at a Christian elementary school.

Victims include three 9-year-olds—Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs—plus adults Cynthia Peak (61), Katherine Koonce (60), and Mike Hill (61).



Colorado Springs Shooter (Club Q, November 19, 2022)

Anderson Lee Aldrich, age 22, whose defense claimed nonbinary status and they/them pronouns, killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub.

The victims include Kelly Loving (40), Daniel Aston (28), Derrick Rump (38), Ashley Paugh (35), and Raymond Green Vance (22). About 19 others were injured.



Aberdeen Shooter (Rite Aid distribution center, Maryland, September 20, 2018)

Snochia Moseley, a woman pretending to be a man, killed three coworkers.

Victims include Sunday Aguda (45), Brindra Giri (41), and Hayleen Reyes (21). Three others were injured.

Denver School Shooter (STEM School Highlands Ranch, May 7, 2019)

Alec McKinney, a girl pretending to be a boy, and Devon Erickson opened fire at a charter school in Colorado.

They killed Kendrick Castillo (18), who charged one of the shooters to protect classmates. Eight others were injured.

Iowa School Shooter (Perry High School, January 4, 2024)

Dylan Butler, 17, who identified as “genderfluid,” used he/they pronouns, and trans flag emojis, opened fire at a school in Iowa.

He killed 11-year-old sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and injured several others, including principal Dan Marburger (who later died of his wounds). Butler died by suicide.

AMC Stabber (Braintree, Massachusetts, May 2024)

Jared Ravizza, a man pretending to be a woman, stabbed four girls ages 9–17 at an AMC theater.

Thankfully, they all survived their injuries. He was also linked to a death investigation in Connecticut.

Colorado Tesla Arsonist (Loveland, February 2025)

Lucy Grace Nelson (Justin Thomas Nelson), a man pretending to be a woman, was arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails and spray-painting “Nazi cars” at a Tesla dealership.

Republican Party Firebombing (Iron Mountain, Michigan, July 2025)

Zayn Arcand, who identifies as genderfluid/pangender, threw a Molotov cocktail (which failed to ignite) at a local Republican Party office. Charged with manufacturing and possessing the device and preparing to burn property.



Charlie Kirk Assassination (September 10, 2025)



Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of killing Charlie Kirk. Robinson was living with and romantically involved with a roommate (Lance Twiggs) who was transitioning male-to-female.

Prosecutors have cited that Tyler’s alleged action were tied to a political motive related to Charlie’s views on transgenderism.

The fake news will call this a coincidence, deny the pattern, or attack you for noticing.



Democrats will defend the ideology. Activists will promote it.



The victims—Fletcher Merkel, Harper Moyski, Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Kendrick Castillo, Ahmir Jolliff, Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance, Sunday Aguda, Brindra Giri, Hayleen Reyes, and Charlie Kirk—deserve better than silence.

There is an epidemic of transgender-related violence in this country. It must be addressed.



We pray for all the real victims and their families.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team