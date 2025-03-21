Since its implementation over 4 decades ago, the Department of Education has been one of the main driving forces behind the collapse of American schools.

Year after year, endless amounts of taxpayer dollars were lost to bureaucrats who funded useless programs while pushing radical political agendas on kids. But that is coming to an end…

This week, President Trump signed a historic Executive Order to dismantle the Department of Education. I was honored to be present for this historic occasion!

Over the last several years, Libs of TikTok has made it its mission to expose corruption and wokeness infecting our school systems.



In honor of this historic moment, let’s highlight some of the craziest school stories that we’ve ever exposed!



Clair Kyle, a teacher from the Mesquite Independent School District in Texas, was exposed by LoTT for making a series of anti-White racist tweets which included saying she wanted to kill White people.

After our report went viral, Clair was fired from her position and was barred from being rehired ever again.



While some want to kill White people others make threats against the President of the United States.

Meet Fred Wilson, a teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School in New Jersey. Fred was very upset that Donald Trump won the election so he went on social media to call for his assassination.

Not only did he make violent threats, but he also wore pro-LGBTQ attire to school and pushed his radical beliefs on children.



After his story went viral, Fred announced his resignation from teaching. However, a transgender t-shirt pales in comparison to what comes next…

Rachmad Tjachyadi, a teacher at Lewisville Independent School District in Texas, created a firestorm across the internet after we published images of him wearing disturbing female attire to school in front of children.

The story caused a major backlash in the school district, forcing the high school principal to lock down her social media accounts. Yet, within a day of our story going viral, Rachmad was placed on leave.

While we could list hundreds of examples of activist teachers we’ve exposed over the years, that doesn’t mean we are stopping…

Even with Trump back in the White House and taking executive actions to return sanity to our institutions, there is still more work to be done in exposing gender ideology and racist DEI policies. Some schools are already doubling down and/or trying to skirt the law.

THEY WILL ALL BE EXPOSED.



With the support of amazing followers like you, I will continue to shed light on these radical educators and hold them accountable for their actions.

Have a great weekend!

-Chaya