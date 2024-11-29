The United States Military is said to be the greatest fighting force in the world. But that has come into question in recent years with the implementation of DEI and gender ideology.



Under Democrat leadership, wokeness has infected the very institution tasked with the sacred duty to defend the lives of Americans. So how bad has it gotten?



Well, for starters, Lt. General Kevin Schneider of the U.S. Air Force says that he fully supports DEI in the military and wants DEI to be "part of our DNA.”

But he isn’t the only top military leader spouting DEI nonsense.

Another U.S. Military Lt. General says she will replace qualifications for queerness in her hiring processes.

So, has this ideology, which has infected the military's top brass, trickled down through the ranks? Unfortunately, yes.



Joshua Kelly, a squadron administrative supervisor, does drag shows while serving “to build up morale” and receives compensation for performing.

Other military personnel, such as this individual below, are using our tax dollars to fund medical procedures and drug treatments for their full gender transition.

Not only is radical gender ideology being permitted and funded throughout the military, but it’s also being openly celebrated by active members.

Even though gender activists have attempted to take over the military, their time is coming to an end.

With Donald Trump’s coming inauguration as the 47th President, comes a cabinet full of pro-American individuals who are dedicated to getting the country back on track.

One of these individuals is Pete Hegseth, a former military member himself who has been nominated by Trump to be the new Secretary of Defense.

Pete Hegseth is an outspoken critic of gender ideology and has vowed to combat DEI and woke ideologies inside the military including the firing of woke military officers and the dismantling of DEI initiatives.

This news seemed to resonate with Americans. Soon after Trump’s nomination of Pete Hegseth, it was reported that military signups surged.

Despite not even being in office yet, Donald Trump has already been producing results. His promise to Make America Great Again extends to his promise of returning the U.S. Military to its former glory.



Until that happens, I will continue to expose these woke actors inside the military. DEI is a dangerous ideology that compromises any institution it touches. If we want America to be truly safe from threats foreign and domestic, we cannot let our military fall to this radical ideology.

With your support, we can keep shedding light on the Left’s attempt to weaken our country. Together we can make a difference.



-Chaya