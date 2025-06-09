As ICE operations expand into Democrat-run sanctuary cities, opposition to their presence grows.

This last weekend, tensions boiled over as leftist agitators took to the streets of Los Angeles to engage in violent protests against ICE and local law enforcement as they arrested criminal illegals.

Law enforcement vehicles were torched. Police were assaulted with bricks. Highways were completely taken over. Private property was vandalized. Stores were looted. All while rioters flew foreign flags on US soil.

And how did the Democrats and media react? Just as you would expect…



After Trump sent in the National Guard to put a stop to the destruction carried out by the leftist rioters, the Democrats and the media immediately moved to DOWNPLAY the severity of the LA riots.

So what did they say?

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren called the riots “peaceful protests.”

Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris said they were “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

Corey Booker, a Democratic senator from NJ, also called them “peaceful protests.”

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, claimed that the riots were “under control” as police cars were ablaze.

Democrat Rep Maxine Waters said that “there has been no violence” while police were getting bricks tossed at them.

Hillary Clinton said that the riots were just “peaceful demonstrations.”

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal called for the illegal aliens arrested DURING the ICE raid to be FREED.

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla claimed that the protestors were “peaceful” and “passionate.”

LA Mayor Karen Bass blamed TRUMP for the riots, saying that if the raids didn’t happen, there wouldn’t be disorder.

Of course, you have the media running cover for the violent riots.

John Heileman from MSNBC nearly denied the event, saying, “There wasn’t anything like a riot happening on Friday or Saturday.”

CNN’s Dana Bash claimed that the riot was “not a real riot.”

ABC7’s Marc Brown completely trivialized the destructive riots, describing them as “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

It’s the Summer of Love all over again…

Democrats and the media will continue to lie about the extremely violent protests being carried out by anti-Trump extremists and far-left radicals.

-LoTT Team