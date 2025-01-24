IT’S OFFICIAL!



Donald Trump is officially once again the President of the United States. And it has been a week of WINNING.

As soon as President Trump took office, he signed a flurry of Executive Orders to combat the terrible policies of the last 4 years and put America back on track.

While all of the EOs are important and impactful for putting America First, there were three in particular that Libs of TikTok especially loved and fought hard to expose over the last 4 years.

First up, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to protect women’s rights and declare that there are only two sexes: Male and Female

Additionally, the Executive Order also bans the practice of placing men in women’s prisons and prohibits any federal funds from being used to promote gender ideology.



Second, President Trump signed an Executive Order banning DEI from all federal institutions.

With this order, all offices and programs centered around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion must be shut down and all federal employees in DEI positions will be placed on leave.

Some federal agencies are attempting to change titles and job descriptions to get around Trump’s directive, but we will make sure to expose them! DEI must DIE.

Third, President Trump has issued Executive Orders declaring an emergency on the southern border, labeling cartels as foreign terrorist groups, and ending birthright citizenship.

Just in the last few days, Donald Trump has sent more than 1,500 US troops to secure the southern border and began raids across the country to apprehend dangerous criminal illegals.

Is anyone else getting tired of winning yet? We’re not!

We have been hyper-focused on exposing the dangers that illegal aliens pose to Americans. We’ve made sure to shed light on institutions that are pushing radical gender ideology on your children and forcing men into women’s private spaces. We’ve exposed the vast culture of woke DEI policies that’s infected every facet of government.



And now, that hard work is paying off.



Under President Trump, America has achieved more wins in a week than we did under the entire presidency of Joe Biden.

But our job isn’t over yet. We must ensure gender ideology and DEI are GONE FOR GOOD. There is still more work to do!

We will continue to expose the corruption and harmful ideologies that threaten the American people. And with Trump back in office, we’ll rake in even more epic wins!



Have a great weekend and buckle up for 4 years of win after win!



-LoTT Team

