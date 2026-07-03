Another week, another radical nurse getting exposed for posting radical content online.



This week, Libs of TikTok exposed a registered Muslim nurse by the name “Ahlam” working for UTMB Health in Houston, Texas.



Ahlam posted a video online where she appeared to show how she would refuse to treat patients if they were watching Fox News.

Shortly after our report went viral, UTMB Health responded directly to us, announcing that they were aware of the video and had opened an investigation.



Ahlam’s access to work and UTMB facilities was also suspended while the investigation was ongoing.

During that time, Ahlam’s Instagram account, where the video was originally posted, appears to have been scrubbed and made completely private.



Within 24 hours after initially opening up an investigation, UTMB Health issued another response confirming that Ahlam has been TERMINATED from her nursing position.

Radical Leftists have invaded nearly every institution in the country, threatening to discriminate against those they disagree with and putting lives at risk.



We won’t let that happen.

We will keep exposing them.



While the legacy media refuse to show violence and discrimination pushed by the left, we fight each day to show the truth.



Consider partnering with us so we can keep exposing radical leftists in positions of power and influence who want us dead.

We will clean up the hospitals and schools one radical retard at a time! 💪



Stay safe and Happy 4th of July weekend! 🇺🇸

-LoTT Team