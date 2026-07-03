Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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Dr. Suzanne Staebler's avatar
Dr. Suzanne Staebler
6d

Now let’s report her to the Board of Nursing for violating the nurse practice act!

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Katherine Langguth's avatar
Katherine Langguth
6d

It’s shameful behavior for a nurse. Unfortunately they are out there. Good work LoTT. And kudos to the hospital for taking decisive action.

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