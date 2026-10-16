Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K3's avatar
K3
Oct 16

Please don’t overlook the arrest of a(nother) trans person getting arrested in suburban Chicago.

8 page manifesto, two years of prep, gun jammed in parking lot of Hindu temple, went home to fix it, called coworker to tell them about the plan to go back.

But of course, the media focus is on white supremicist/neo-Nazi.

And they get their drug cocktails while in custody, of course.

Reply
Share
Jim Cox's avatar
Jim Cox
Oct 16

Thanks for your dogged, smart

work!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Libs of TikTok · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture