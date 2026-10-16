The new school year is underway, and left-wing lunatics in our education system are already delivering fresh proof that schools and universities have been captured by radical activists who put ideology over kids, safety, and basic reality.



Here are three stories that show just how unhinged things have become.



1. University of Buffalo Professor Caught Tailing Border Patrol While “Driving to Work”



Associate Professor Joseph Hundley at the University at Buffalo was reportedly driving erratically while trying to tail a Border Patrol vehicle conducting operations in the Buffalo area.

Agents called police after watching his car follow them to multiple locations and drive recklessly. When officers pulled him over, he claimed he was simply heading to work.

We obtained the report via FOIA after a tip about his behavior.

Parents and taxpayers already fund these institutions. They shouldn’t have to fund professors who appear to treat law enforcement like the enemy while on the clock.



2. BIG SCANDAL UNFOLDING in Virginia Schools



Parents in Albemarle County Schools BLASTED the school board after multiple district officials were arrested for failing to report the sexual assault of children.

“The school board that oversaw this toxic culture cannot be the school board that fixes it.”



Something is very rotten at Albemarle County Schools



Since our initial report on the story, multiple school officials were charged with failing to report suspected child abuse. Investigators reportedly heard that some staff feared retaliation if they reported abuse.



Two school board members have already resigned. The superintendent previously stepped down amid the scandal. This is the same district long associated with progressive priorities on immigration, gender ideology, and DEI.

3. Hawaii Kindergarten Teacher Pushes “3 Moms” and Anti-Columbus Propaganda



Jasmynn Nakasone, a teacher at Laie Elementary School in Hawaii, has MULTIPLE videos pushing woke propaganda on kindergarteners.



This includes teaching children about having 3 moms and teaching that Columbus was a bad and evil person.

Your children are being indoctrinated to hate America and our history.



Five-year-olds who can barely tie their shoes are being fed complex social theories and revisionist history instead of reading, writing, and math.



Parents send their kids to school for education, not to be turned into little activists who view traditional families and American history as problems to be fixed.



The pattern is clear: radical leftists have embedded themselves in schools from kindergarten through university. They push gender ideology, rewrite history, protect their own, and treat parents and law enforcement as the real threats.



Exposing them is how we hold them accountable. Parents, keep watching what is happening in your children’s schools. Document it. Speak up. Share it.



With your support, we will keep shining the light on far-left activists masquerading as educators.



Stay safe and have a great weekend.

-LoTT Team