Schools and public officials keep delivering fresh proof that ideology, identity politics, and basic failures of responsibility are colliding with student safety and the law.



Here are our top three stories from the past week that show exactly how far things have gone.

1. Colorado State Senator Iman Jodeh Deletes “Muslim Only” Internship Ad After Our Expose

Democratic Colorado State Senator Iman Jodeh — celebrated as the first Muslim elected to the Colorado legislature — posted a flyer advertising a paid legislative internship program for the MENASA & Muslim Joint Legislative Caucus.



The first listed qualification: “Identify as a Muslim and/or as Middle Eastern, North African, or South Asian.”

Applicants also needed an interest in “policy, social change/justice, and the legislative process.” Applications went to an official state legislative email.

This is not subtle.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Colorado’s own anti-discrimination laws generally prohibit employment decisions based on religion or national origin. Paid internships in public offices are not exempt from that.

Libs of TikTok flagged the post and tagged the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. Shortly after our story went viral, Jodeh deleted the Instagram and Facebook posts advertising the program.

Imagine a Republican lawmaker posting an internship open only to Christians. The coverage would have been wall-to-wall by lunch.

2. 15-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing Classmate at Sachem High School East in New York

A 15-year-old student at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York, was arrested after repeatedly stabbing a 16-year-old classmate in the upper chest with a kitchen knife during a fight in the school parking lot at dismissal on November 5.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, underwent emergency surgery, and was reported in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Suffolk County Police charged the 15-year-old with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This is not an isolated parking-lot scuffle.

A student brought a knife to school, used it on another student in front of peers, and the response from the system that is supposed to keep kids safe was reactive rather than preventive.



Mainstream national coverage was minimal, and I think we know why…

3. Black Student Brutally Attacks White Student on Ohio School Bus — Adults Allegedly Do Nothing

A video recorded on a Boardman Local Schools bus transporting students to Mahoning Valley Community School in the Youngstown, Ohio, area shows a male student repeatedly punching, kicking, and putting a 10th-grade female student in a chokehold.

Other students can be heard laughing. The bus driver and aide allegedly did not intervene to stop the attack. School officials also allegedly failed to promptly notify the victim’s parents or have her seen by the nurse.



After Libs of TikTok reached out for comment on the incident, news broke that the school responded to the attack.



The district released a statement confirming that the bus aide has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. They also stated that they "regret the delay in promptly notifying parents of the incident."

Multiple agencies (Youngstown and Boardman police plus the two school systems) are investigating.

A male student beats a female student on a school bus while peers laugh and the adults charged with supervision allegedly failed to act.



Despite the viral nature of the video, the legacy media did not pick up the story. Another example of the media ignoring the story because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

The Pattern

Discriminatory hiring preferences in public offices, knives in school parking lots, and adults failing to stop a brutal attack on a school bus are not random. They reflect institutions that prioritize identity politics, avoid hard accountability, and treat parents and basic safety as secondary concerns.



These are the stories that rarely dominate national headlines until someone forces them into the open.

Parents: watch the schools. Document what you see. Share it. The only thing that changes the incentives is sustained exposure.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will continue to hold these institutions accountable.



Stay safe and have a great weekend

-LoTT team