There has been no shortage of leftist meltdowns raging across the internet after Donald Trump took office. Some have developed only minor cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome while others are displaying severe symptoms.

One such individual that Libs of TikTok exposed seemingly developed one of the worst cases of TDS yet…

Meet Fred Wilson, a social studies teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School in New Jersey.

As you can probably tell from his picture, Fred appears to be a radical woke leftist, and that’s putting it lightly.

During our investigation, we discovered that Fred allegedly wore pro-LGBTQ shirts at school in front of kids. Not only that, but his social media pages were reportedly full of anti-Trump posts, even going so far as to appear to call for the assassination of President Trump.

Though we reached out to the school for comment, they did not respond. However, within one day of contacting the school, they deleted their entire X account.





A few days later, it was announced that the Secret Service had opened an investigation into this teacher for his violent online comments targeting the President.

Soon after our initial report broke, news flooded in that Fred Wilson would be resigning from his teaching position.

Schools should be places where children go to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic, instead of being indoctrinated with far-left ideologies and LGBTQ propaganda. It’s frightening to think that someone who appears as unstable as Fred Wilson was allowed to teach within our school system.



While the federal government moves to expel harmful ideologies from our educational institutions, we will carry out our mission to expose these far-left activists embedded in our schools.



