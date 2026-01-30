Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
IndefatigableJHF's avatar
IndefatigableJHF
4h

Great news! One of my children is a physician and was APPALLED when I relayed these depraved and quite public pronouncements. Neither she nor any of her colleagues could imagine working with such ghouls. It besmirches the whole profession, frankly. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
4h

Thanks for all you do. We need to push for license revocation for these evil people. This has no place in nursing and they cannot be trusted to care for patients. It's no different than saying I won't care for black people or I won't care for trans people. But the biggest problem is these people have very hateful hearts. Being a nurse is a privilege not a right. I have been a nurse for over 38 years. This is a huge stain on our profession and I want them gone before they harm someone.

For clarity, succinylcholine is only temporary in the sense that eventually it wears off HOWEVER without mechanical ventilatory support you WILL die within minutes. Typically it lasts 5-10 minutes. Brain death begins in 3 minutes. Additionally you're completely awake and conscious until your heart out brain fails. And you feel it all. There is ZERO sedation properties and is NEVER given without sedation in hospital for obvious reasons. It is given immediately prior to mechanical intubation by a trained practitioner.

A nurse even suggesting you attempt to murder someone in this manner should have their license revoked.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Libs of TikTok · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture