As ICE deportation operations ramp up across the country, calls for violence against federal agents and conservatives have skyrocketed.



Recently, there has been an upsurge of radical left-wing nurses promoting violent action or targeted discrimination against those they disagree with.



And we were there to EXPOSE them.



The first nurse we exposed was Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Florida.

Lexie posted a video of herself saying how she hopes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe 4th-degree tear during childbirth and has medical complications.

Shortly after our story went viral, Lexie was FIRED from her nursing position and then had her license REVOKED by the state.

This, however, was just the beginning…



Erik Martindale, ANOTHER registered Florida nurse, made a post online saying he won’t give anesthesia to Republicans undergoing surgery, believing his choice to be ethical and within his rights.

Despite claiming that his social media accounts were “hacked,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Erik’s nursing license had been REVOKED.

The firings didn’t stop there!

Melinda Rose Cook, a healthcare worker at VCU Health in Virginia, posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them. She also encouraged women to go on dates with agents and poison their food.

Following our report, Melinda was put on leave by the hospital. After the hospital completed its investigation, it announced that Melinda had been FIRED from her nursing position.

These weren’t the only nurses we exposed.

Chanda Petrey-Czaruk, the former Vice President of First Choice Home Health in Ohio, also posted a video wishing for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth.

In the aftermath of our report, First Choice Home Health released a statement confirming that she was “no longer employed” by their organization.

Additionally, we exposed two other nurses: Michael Moncure, who works at Atrium Health in North Carolina, and Amanda Valentine, a nurse at VMF Health in Washington.

Michael posted a comment on Facebook stating that ICE agents "better pray" they don't end up in a hospital because the nurses "won't be kind."



Amanda posted a video of herself having a meltdown over ICE, saying she may not be able to control her anger around the ICE agents in her hospital.



Both hospitals have yet to comment on the current status of their employment.



Our report was so effective that even Media Matters was forced to write a propaganda hit-piece in defense of these radical nurses who threatened violence.

As Democrats and the media fan the flames of political extremism, far-left activists continue to promote harm against conservatives and ICE agents.



Libs of TikTok WILL NOT stop exposing them. We’ve seen what happens when violent political rhetoric is ignored. Our President faced an assassination attempt, while Charlie Kirk, a beloved father and leader, was slain in front of the nation for his beliefs.



With your support, we will keep holding those in the medical industry responsible for their actions, rooting out the violent political activists who want to be in charge of our health.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team

