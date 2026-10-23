Bloomsburg Public Library in PA has become the center of a major controversy after a mother reportedly BLOCKED a man pretending to be a woman from entering the women’s restroom while her 5-year-old daughter was inside.



Shortly after the incident, Ammon Young, the library’s Director, released a statement on Facebook appearing to DEFEND and VICTIMIZE the man who attempted to enter the women’s room.

In his statement, he called the man “well-liked” and said the incident made the man “feel less than welcome.” He then called on the community to “respect diversity.”



Young FAILED to mention that the mother was protecting her 5-year-old daughter who was in the restroom.



A local paper, the Press Enterprise, then published an article covering the story, where they EXPOSED the names of the mother and daughter who were protecting themselves while HIDING the identity of the man who tried to enter the restroom.

The article was written by Delainey Muscato, a former Politifact writer who has published “fact checks” about Republicans criticizing New York City programs that gave illegal aliens taxpayer-funded credit cards.

Following the publication of the article, Tanaya Busch, the mother, made a post on Facebook BLASTING the local paper for exposing the name of her 5-year-old daughter while concealing the identity of the man.

Tanaya also claims in her post that the article misrepresented her statements, shifting away from her focus on her main priority: Protecting her daughter.

She is now consulting a lawyer over this incident and may be considering legal action.



After receiving community backlash, Bloomsburg Public Library director Ammon Young released an additional statement announcing that all bathrooms at the library will now be made into private restrooms.

He also announced that he turned off comments on the library’s page in order to “focus on being librarians.”



Public libraries are funded by YOUR tax dollars.



The community has a right to demand answers when a man pretending to be a woman tries to enter the women’s restroom, ESPECIALLY when a child is present.



If you want to voice your concerns, you can contact the library here: 570-784-0883



Men do NOT belong in women’s bathrooms.



Libs of TikTok will continue to expose any institution that attempts to push woke gender ideology on the American people.



Stay safe and have a great weekend

-LoTT Team