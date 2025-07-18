While Democrats continue to have complete meltdowns over ICE deporting illegal alien criminals, or the defunding of child mutilation surgeries, Libs of TikTok is hard at work exposing the TRUTH that Americans deserve to hear.



So, in case you missed them, here are our top THREE stories from this week:



Our first crazy story exposed MORE trans violence.



Zayn Edward Arcand, a “genderfluid, polyamorous sometimes female” person, was just arrested for allegedly trying to BURN DOWN the Dickinson County, MI Republican Committee headquarters.

Arcand admitted to throwing the Molotov cocktail at the Republican Party office "to send a message against the corruption.” Arcand has been charged with arson and manufacturing, and possessing a Molotov cocktail.

No Democrats condemned it and the MSM barely covered it.



But don’t worry, it gets worse…

Mel Witherspoon, the Democrat City Council President for Erie City, PA, claimed during a town meeting that he shot a man in the head when he was 17 and got away with it because of mafia ties and connections.

Given the fact that there is no statute of limitations for murder or voluntary manslaughter in the state of Pennsylvania, Mel Witherspoon could face future charges following this admission.

We all know if this was a Republican, they would’ve been behind bars already.

Last but not least, Libs of TikTok called out ANOTHER media hoax surrounding the “kidnapping” of a South LA woman by “ICE.”

The media claimed that an LA woman was shoved into an unmarked car by ICE, taken to a building, and starved. Turns out she STAGED the entire thing and is now being charged with multiple crimes.



Hoax after hoax. Lie after lie. The democrats and the media never stop their campaign of gaslighting the American people into adopting their twisted agenda.



The facts are simple. Those who engage in corruption should be prosecuted. Those who invade our country illegally should be deported. Those who commit violence should be arrested. Those who lie to American citizens should be exposed.



Libs of TikTok works every day to fight back against the Left’s destructive policies and narratives. And we will not be silenced!

Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team