As ICE ramps up its deportation operations targeting criminal illegal aliens in Democrat “sanctuary” cities across the country, anti-ICE activists are also continuing their campaign to harass them.



However, the radical left has become infected with such a severe case of ICE Derangement Syndrome that they are now targeting local law enforcement, too.



Earlier this week, we exposed SPORTS DRINK, a bar in New Orleans, after they posted a video of themselves online HARASSING two ICAC officers (Internet Crimes Against Children) because they thought they were ICE agents.



These officers track down and arrest PEDOPHILES.

Despite being informed that they weren’t ICE during the confrontation, the employees of SPORTS DRINK continued to berate the officers, saying they don’t respect them, calling them “stupid people,” and filming their faces and license plates.



Those ICAC officers were there to arrest Jiaxin Tian, a Chinese National, who allegedly had disturbing child sexual abuse material in his possession.

After our report went viral, the bar continued to mock the situation, posting online that they “made LibsOfTikTok.” They quickly DELETED it after receiving major criticism.

However, that was just the beginning…

Liz Murrill, the Attorney General for Louisiana, responded to our story, identifying the officers as her LBI agents and vowing to “hold accountable anyone found to be in violation of Louisiana law related to threats made against our local, state, and federal law enforcement.”

Due to the backlash, SPORTS DRINK privated their social media accounts while a post on Reddit announced that the bar was going to be “closed temporarily.”

Despite being repeatedly proven wrong, SPORTS DRINK has yet to issue any form of apology for harassing ICAC officers.



Violence and harassment towards ICE and law enforcement have skyrocketed in the past year due to a propaganda campaign that demonizes federal agents.



The Democrats and the mainstream media are relentless in pushing false narratives about ICE while protecting criminal illegal aliens.



This harassment campaign has led to violent riots and protests that put local and federal agents’ lives at risk.



With your support, we will continue to EXPOSE radical leftists who target our brave men and women in law enforcement.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team