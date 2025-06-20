The list of Democrats and far-left actors making calls for violence against President Trump seems to grow larger by the day.



In our latest story, we exposed Julie Von Haefen, a Democrat State Representative for North Carolina. In a recent social media post, Julie posted a picture from a “No Kings” protest, which appeared to call for the beheading of President Trump.

After our story went viral, Julie’s X account was deleted, and her original post on Facebook was edited to replace the graphic picture with a new one.



But the backlash continued…



Just 16 hours after the story broke, Julie issued a statement addressing the controversy along with a half-baked apology for posting the graphic content.

This is NOT good enough.



Time and time again, Democrats and far-left extremists spew violent rhetoric about President Trump and Republicans without consequence.

Remember Former FBI Director James Comey, who posted “8647” on his Instagram, only to pretend that he didn’t know it was a call to assassinate President Trump?

Or how about Democrats in Connecticut made an OFFICIAL statement openly calling for the assassination of President Trump?

Democratic leadership now has a documented history of pushing extreme, violent rhetoric without any accountability.



President Trump has been the victim of TWO assassination attempts and the target of MULTIPLE serious death threats, which includes the recent arrest of a former military sharpshooter who threatened Trump.



With anti-ICE riots breaking out in major cities and Democrat-funded protests likening Trump to a tyrannical monster, far-left extremism is growing across the country at an alarming rate.



So NO, Rep. Julie Von Haefen, we DO NOT ACCEPT your apology. We will no longer accept ANY apologies until those who promote violence are held accountable for their actions.



Until that happens, this situation will only continue to get worse. Arrests need to be made. This is NOT acceptable.



Libs of TikTok will keep exposing these bad actors, calling out the violent Left wherever they are. If the media won’t do it, we will.



Have a great weekend,

-LoTT Team