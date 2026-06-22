Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok

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David Silverberg's avatar
David Silverberg
1d

The problem with libs is they would have compassion for nasty mosquitos if they thought it could made them look morally superior. They are so interested in finding a "cause" they fantasize causes and become hateful of others. Is it any wonder they need to "save" and protect pervs, cross-dressing weirdos, klepto-gays, people who play-act as another sex, not to mention thieves, somali fraudsters, violent illegals, and murderers. But hey, as long as they can be called compassionate.

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Dims Stink's avatar
Dims Stink
1d

Great work, Chaya.

We need the civil war.

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