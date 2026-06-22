

Day after day, we uncover more transgender crime inside not just our society, but inside our nation's institutions. Just this last week, a major story involving a transgender state representative finally wrapped up.



Back in 2023, we reported on Stacie Laughton, a man pretending to be a woman, who became the first trans-identified individual in the country to be elected into a State legislature.



Laughton, a Democrat, had campaigned alongside two former Democrat stars, Beto O’Rourke and Eric Swalwell.

Stacie’s “accomplishments” were soon overshadowed when he was arrested on charges of child exploitation and child pornography.





Laughton, along with his romantic partner, worked together to obtain explicit photographs of children at a Massachusetts day care. Both Laungton and his partner also discussed using the children for sex.

Following his arrest, Laughton posted videos where he appeared to be escaping from the police, claiming that they won’t catch him.



This video would NOT end well for him.

In late 2025, Stacie Laughton pleaded GUILTY to child exploitation charges. A sentence that could result in a multi-decade prison sentence.



Then, in June of 2026, Stacie was handed a sentence of 33 YEARS for his sexual crimes against children. However, the controversy didn’t stop there…



The fake news media quickly sprang into action, “covering” the news of a transgender individual in the most predictable way possible: Using Stacie’s “preferred pronouns.”



Multiple news outlets, such as Boston.com, posted stories about Laughton using “she/her” pronouns, even though he is a male.



If the media can’t even be honest about a child predator’s gender, how can you trust anything they report?





Every day, we hear more news about the epidemic of trans violence in not just the United States, but all over the world.



With your support, Libs of TikTok will NEVER stop fighting to expose these crimes while the legacy media attempts to bury them.



Children must be protected!



Hope you had a great weekend! Now a new week begins!