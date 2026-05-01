Like clockwork, left-wing radicals were angry that Trump survived another assassination attempt on his life.



While Democrats and the legacy media refuse to cover the massive amount of violent rhetoric from the left, Libs of TikTok was hard at work getting RESULTS.



Check out these EPIC stories:

1. Cincinnati Kindergarten Teacher FIRED Because Trump Wasn’t Killed



Meet Corinne Baum, a teacher at The Children's House in Cincinnati, who posted a video about how upset she was to wake up and find out Trump was NOT assassinated.

With one day of our initial report, Corinne was FIRED from her teaching position.



These people do not belong around children.



2. Wisconsin High School Teacher placed on leave for Trump assassination comments



Patrick Meyer, a teacher at Kaukauna High School in Wisconsin, made a post online complaining that the shooter failed to kill President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Shortly after the story went viral, the school released a statement saying he had been placed on administrative leave.



Now he needs to be fired for good.

3. United Pilot pulled from flight over Trump assassination post

Matt Doogen, a pilot for United Airlines, changed his Facebook cover photo to “8647,” a symbol known to symbolize killing Trump, shortly after the recent attempt on Trump’s life.

After our report garnered millions of views, we were informed that United was investigating the incident and had pulled the pilot from his planned trip.



People who call for the assassination of a President should not be flying our planes.



4. Health company executive FIRED for supporting a business that hopes for Trump's assassination



Brian Kellar, the Senior Vice President of Regional Markets for Aspirus Health, responded to Minocqua Brewing Company's post, which hoped for the assassination of Trump. In his post, he included a picture of himself wearing a "Fuck Donald Trump" shirt.

Just a few days after our report, Aspirus Health released a statement confirming that Brian no longer works for the company.



5. UnitedHealthCare employee FIRED after making pro-assassination comments

Ali King, a social media manager for UnitedHealthcare, posted a video of herself online expressing how sad she was that the shooter missed President Trump.

Following our coverage of the story, UnitedHealthCare released a statement announcing that Ali had been FIRED from her position and is no longer with the company.

Time and time again, the radical left calls for more violence against conservatives and the President, while Democrats and the legacy media fan the flames of political extremism.



Libs of TikTok will never stop exposing these deranged lunatics. With your support, we will continue carrying out our mission to hold them all accountable.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team