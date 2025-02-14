Since President Trump reentered the White House, it seems like every week has become jam-packed with breaking stories.
While Trump’s administration is moving at breakneck speeds to restore excellence in our nation, the team at Libs of TikTok has been equally busy exposing the insanity that plagues our institutions.
Here are just a few of our top scoops from this week alone:
Starting the week off strong, Libs of TikTok exposed an internal email from within the Children’s Hospital of Colorado which stated how they will continue pushing radical transgender treatments on current minor patients.
However, just a few days later, we exposed more internal communication from inside the Children’s Hospital of Colorado showing that they were holding conference meetings on how to "improve gender-affirming care" despite Trump's EO banning funding for such treatments. Hospitals that push these radical treatments must be defunded.
We then turned our attention to the American school system.
Libs of TikTok obtained extremely disturbing audio of a teacher from Monsignor Farrell High School in NY, who was caught going on an unhinged anti-Trump tirade during class. He then became verbally hostile towards a student.
After making the school aware of the audio and asking for comment, the school informed us that the teacher had been placed on leave.
But that’s not the craziest school we exposed…
Libs of TikTok exposed a MAJOR scandal unfolding in the Penfield Central School District in NY.
After a kindergartner reportedly came home with a book about attending an LGBTQ pride parade, which included pictures of naked people and men in bondage fetish gear, parents showed up en masse to a school board meeting demanding an explanation.
Instead of addressing the parents’ concerns, the school board decided to WALK OUT of the meeting entirely. Not only that, but the board announced shortly afterward that they would be shutting down public comment at board meetings until May.
Whether it’s hospitals trying to push dangerous transgender treatments on minors or school systems attempting to groom children with pornographic books, Libs of TikTok will never stop exposing it.
It’s time to end the sexualization and abuse of children within these institutions. With your support, we will continue to hold those in power accountable for their actions. If the mainstream media won’t do their job, then we will.
We are the media now! Have a great weekend and see you next week!
-LoTT Team.
What we have here is Soros bought and installed satanists masquerading around as teachers, school and city council members, political "leaders" and bureaucrat officials. Ways to expose and eject them:
First, check their bank accounts. Then:
Massive widespread civic participation is required to solve this problem. The corrupt tinpot dictators that infest our every branch of government thrive on both our apathy and absence, and so we must suffocate and constrain them by showing up and getting in their grill as often as we possibly can. Show them they are hopelessly outnumbered. Make clear to these parasites that we are hawkishly watching their every move (the scarce good ones will embrace these enforcement actions because they are actually there to serve the republic rather than themselves).
"Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it." —Thomas Paine
Without this vigilance you will find that to the corporations and their puppet politicians, your ignorance and apathy are worth more than all the slaves in China. Because it is your indifference that enables these bottom feeding cockroaches to thrive in the dark and rob you of your wealth and liberty. The answer to this problem has been with us from the start:
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." ―Plato
Immediately call out and publicly shame them on every wrong move they make. Train these swine with your merciless attention and corrective action the same way one would potty train a dog. They will shrivel under the scrutiny of our constant gaze and will swiftly arrive at the understanding that we don’t work for them—they work for us and if they make too many mistakes they will lose that privileged position of power they worked so hard to acquire.
More on this here: https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/apathy-is-the-fire-in-which-we-burn
Political power has gutted civics because civics guts political power.
Bill Ives told pedo Podesta: We've all been quite content to demean government, drop civics, and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. Unawareness remains strong but compliance is fading rapidly. This problem demands some serious thinking... -https://tritorch.com/degradation/!PodestaEmailWeveAllBeenContentToDemeanGovernmentDropCivicsToCreateAnUninformedCompliantCitizenry.png [image]
Time to turn the tables on them...
I am not a lawyer but Isn't the activity of the school a criminal act based on:
---------------------
18 U.S. Code § 2251 – Sexual exploitation of children
Criminalizes producing, distributing, or possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
---------------------
If not, then perhaps this can be extended by congress to apply to entities and institutional (In addition to individuals).
Just saying. 🤷♂️