Since President Trump reentered the White House, it seems like every week has become jam-packed with breaking stories.



While Trump’s administration is moving at breakneck speeds to restore excellence in our nation, the team at Libs of TikTok has been equally busy exposing the insanity that plagues our institutions.



Here are just a few of our top scoops from this week alone:

Starting the week off strong, Libs of TikTok exposed an internal email from within the Children’s Hospital of Colorado which stated how they will continue pushing radical transgender treatments on current minor patients.

However, just a few days later, we exposed more internal communication from inside the Children’s Hospital of Colorado showing that they were holding conference meetings on how to "improve gender-affirming care" despite Trump's EO banning funding for such treatments. Hospitals that push these radical treatments must be defunded.

We then turned our attention to the American school system.



Libs of TikTok obtained extremely disturbing audio of a teacher from Monsignor Farrell High School in NY, who was caught going on an unhinged anti-Trump tirade during class. He then became verbally hostile towards a student.

After making the school aware of the audio and asking for comment, the school informed us that the teacher had been placed on leave.



But that’s not the craziest school we exposed…

Libs of TikTok exposed a MAJOR scandal unfolding in the Penfield Central School District in NY.

After a kindergartner reportedly came home with a book about attending an LGBTQ pride parade, which included pictures of naked people and men in bondage fetish gear, parents showed up en masse to a school board meeting demanding an explanation.

Instead of addressing the parents’ concerns, the school board decided to WALK OUT of the meeting entirely. Not only that, but the board announced shortly afterward that they would be shutting down public comment at board meetings until May.



Whether it’s hospitals trying to push dangerous transgender treatments on minors or school systems attempting to groom children with pornographic books, Libs of TikTok will never stop exposing it.



It’s time to end the sexualization and abuse of children within these institutions. With your support, we will continue to hold those in power accountable for their actions. If the mainstream media won’t do their job, then we will.



We are the media now! Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team.