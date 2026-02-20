This week was another BIG week for Libs of TikTok.



While the mainstream media is focused on attacking President Trump, demonizing ICE, and pushing out lies about voter ID, we continued to bring you stories they wouldn’t dare cover.



Here are just a few of the top stories from this week:





1. Man Pretending To Be A Woman Shoots Family in RI

Meet Robert Dorgan, a man pretending to be a woman, who shot and murdered members of his own family at a hockey game in Rhode Island.

This shooting comes just a week after ANOTHER mentally ill male pretending to be a girl shot up a school in Canada.



Before the shooting, Dorgan made comments online saying that people shouldn’t point out that “trans women” are really men or they will go “berserk.”



Transgender people are violent and a danger to society.



2. Michigan Family Devastated in Brutal Targeted Attack

Libs of TikTok reported on a heartbreaking story involving the death of a 3-year-old girl at the hands of Alexander Lamar Banks Jr.

Harlow was walking with her parents, Paige and Cameron Smith, in a Michigan neighborhood when Banks reportedly ran the family down with his car. Banks then exited the car with his shotgun and shot the family.



Barb Cook, a 72-year-old neighbor, approached the scene attempting to help but was allegedly brutally beaten by Banks.



3-year-old Harlow was killed during the incident, while her parents, along with Barb Cook, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.



This story should be national news, but it doesn’t fit the mainstream narrative.





3. Daytona Teen Slashed in Neck By Sex Offender



Speaking of stories that the mainstream media doesn’t want to tell, here’s another one.



Libs of TikTok also reported on the violent attack of 13-year-old Sullivan Clarke, who was slashed in the neck by convicted sex offender and career criminal Jermain Lynn Long, while he was walking with his family in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Democrat’s soft on crime policies are responsible for these kinds of continued attacks across the country. If Sullivan Clarke had been slashed just one millimeter deeper, he would have become the next Iryna Zarutska.



4. Iowa State Student Body President BEATS Impeachment Charges



Yesterday, we reported on a crucial First Amendment situation unfolding at Iowa State University.



Colby Brandt, the Student Body President, was IMPEACHED from his student government position for being a part of an organization tied to TPUSA that supports conservatives running for student government.

However, within 24 hours of our report going viral, Iowa State released a statement announcing that the Articles of Impeachment against Colby Brandt had been DISMISSED for being politically biased and a violation of his Free Speech rights.



A MAJOR victory for Free Speech on college campuses.

Whether it’s discrimination against conservatives, transgender violence, or career criminals terrorizing Americans, Libs of TikTok will NOT stop exposing the truth.



With your continued support, we will continue shedding light on the radical left. The fake news media gaslight us anymore.



Have a great weekend and stay safe!

