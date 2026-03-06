As the far-left ramps up its opposition to common-sense positions such as securing the border and putting Americans before illegal aliens, their online crashouts against ICE have also taken an uglier turn.



However, some brave individuals are choosing to stand against the woke virus, including public school students.



Here are the stories you DON’T want to miss:



1. Pennsylvania High School Students SHAME Anti-ICE protestors

Earlier this week, Libs of TikTok obtained footage showing high schoolers at the Central Bucks School District in PA displaying a OVERWHELMING opposition to a pathetic anti-ICE student walkout.

The majority of students chanted “USA” and BOOED as the handful of protesters left campus to protest ICE.



Incredible to see students standing up for federal law enforcement who are removing foreign criminals from our communities.



2. Oregon State Intern Exposed as Sex Worker



Libs of TikTok broke a viral story exposing Dahlia Hanson, a self-proclaimed "sex worker" who goes by the name “thesluttychef” online.



Hanson is reportedly an intern working under Oregon State Democratic Leader Kayse Jama. In multiple online posts, Hanson posted sexually suggestive pictures along with statements such as “I (heart) Hookers.”

She also opposed a bill that permits certain statements from victims of sex crimes to be submitted in court, suggesting it will negatively affect her work.



We were later told by sources that Senator Kayse Jama cancelled a live interview with KATU News at the last minute for fear of being asked about his intern.



This person gets paid with your tax dollars.



3. U.S. Geological Survey Worker Exposed as Anti-ICE Activist



Following the trend of radical government workers, we exposed Mike Michelotti, an employee at the U.S. Geological Survey. On his public social media page, Michelotti made multiple concerning posts, including the doxing of DOGE employees and ICE agents, suggesting violence towards ICE, and bashing conservatives.

Though this shouldn’t be surprising, as 95% of political donations from the USGS reportedly went toward Democrats during the last cycle.



The entire system is biased and corrupt.



4. Minnesota IT Supervisor Exposed as Anti-ICE Extremist



Kassie Church, a supervisor at Minnesota IT Services and a Tim Walz appointee, made several posts online calling to “Abolish ICE" while claiming that Trump's investigation into the massive fraud in MN is "political retribution."

She also demonizes ICE, calling them racists who steal cars, kidnap, and murder people.



She is paid with your tax dollars to oversee sensitive data and IT systems for the entire state. This is a MAJOR security risk.

With your support, we will continue to expose these far-left activists who’ve infested our nation’s institutions.



While there are some, like the brave students in PA who resist the woke mob, other institutions need to be held accountable for prioritizing illegal aliens over their American neighbors.



Stay safe and have a great weekend!

-LoTT Team