February 2026 is off to a STRONG start at Libs of TikTok.



After exposing a wave of radical healthcare workers and government employees, we are already pumping out results in the second month of the year.



Here are our top 3 stories of February so far that you don’t want to miss:



1. Chicago Nurse FIRED after LoTT Report

Meet Chad Malinowski, a nurse in Chicago who worked at Midwest Express Clinic and Carle Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.

Chad posted a video of himself online where he appeared to suggest letting ICE agents bleed out while calling on nurses to target them. He also said hospitals should fire all MAGA employees because they’re racists.



Following our viral report, Midwest Express Clinic CONFIRMED with us that Chad is “no longer with the company.” Carle Health also put out a statement clarifying that Chad no longer worked for them.



2. Carissa Aspnes-Inspired Legislation Introduced in Colorado

At the end of January, Libs of TikTok released the exclusive heartbreaking story of Carissa Aspnes, a 22-year-old woman from Colorado, who was struck on the highway by a Valeria Marciano, an illegal alien, leaving Carissa permanently disabled.

Patrica Fox (Carissa’s mother), Carissa Aspnes, Valeria Marciano

As described by her mother, Carissa “is wheelchair bound. She is nonverbal. She is minimally conscious. She doesn't smile. She doesn't laugh... and she cannot say I love you."



Valeria, an illegal alien let in under the Biden administration, reportedly attempted to negotiate with the court so she would not be deported for her crimes.



Following the publishing of Carissa’s story, Colorado State Rep. Brandi Bradley (R) introduced the "Carissa Amendment," which would crack down on crimes committed against US citizens by illegal aliens.

Despite hearing Carissa’s story, NOT A SINGLE Democrat voted for it.



Democrats FURTHER exposed themselves as the party that puts illegals before American citizens.



3. Transgender “Healthcare” at the VA EXPOSED

After receiving an insider tip, Libs of TikTok exposed advertisements for "Transgender Healthcare services" being promoted at the Malcolm Randall VA Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

Shortly after our post went viral, Doug Collins, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, put out a statement responding to our post, saying that the “situation has been corrected.”

US taxpayer dollars should NOT be funding the sex change surgeries of individuals who pretend to be the opposite gender.

As the mainstream media continues its propaganda campaign bent on uprooting US law and spreading far-left lies, Libs of TikTok will remain committed to exposing all forms of radical woke corruption that seek to harm our children and put American lives at risk.



With your support, we will keep holding our institutions accountable for their actions.



Have a great weekend and see you next week!

-LoTT Team